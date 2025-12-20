Remains found in Benguet are Cabral’s, DILG Chief confirms

Former Department of Public Works and Highways undersecretary Maria Catalina Cabral. INQUIRER PHOTO / NIÑO JESUS ORBETA

MANILA, Philippines — Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla said on Saturday, December 20, that the dead body found in Tuba, Benguet Province, belong to former Public Works Undersecretary Catalina Cabral, citing the cause of death to be blunt force trauma.

Remulla confirmed these findings in a message to the Inquirer. He said the findings showed no gunshot wounds or anything that indicated foul play, and that the injuries were consistent with a fall from height.

He also said Cabral’s husband is expected to turn over her personal belongings to investigators after the burial, as authorities continue to examine the circumstances surrounding her death in Benguet.

READ: Cabral’s death leaves questions unanswered

Official autopsy to be released

Philippine National Police Public Information Office chief Brig. Gen. Randulf Tuano told the Inquirer in a message that the official autopsy report is expected to be released within the day.

Cabral’s name has figured prominently in the ongoing flood control corruption investigation. Last November, Batangas 1st District Rep. Leandro Legarda Leviste accused CWS party-list Rep. Edwin Gardiola of “pre-ordering” more than ₱22 billion worth of projects that were later awarded to companies allegedly linked to the lawmaker.

READ: Who was Cathy Cabral, former DPWH official who died in alleged fall?

Cabral, who had resigned from government, was earlier described by Remulla as one of the “principal architects” of the alleged flood control corruption scheme, alongside another former undersecretary, Roberto Bernardo.

READ: Questions shroud Cabral death; PNP scrambles for evidence

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