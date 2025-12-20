Cebu City to extend Pag-ibig coverage to job order workers

Pag-ibig logo | File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Local government employees, including those on job order contracts, will soon gain easier access to the Home Development Mutual Fund (Pag-ibig fund).

This developed after the City Council approved of a corresponding memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the national government agency in a special session on Friday, December 19.

The council thereby authorized Mayor Nestor Archival to enter into the agreement establishing a mutual provident savings system that includes job order contractors.

The City Legal Office endorsed the MOA, which allows Cebu City’s project employees and job order workers to formally register as Pag-ibig members. This dovetails with Republic Act 9679 or the Home Development Mutual Fund Law of 2009.

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Temporary workers self-employed

Under the agreement, Pag-ibig fund will register all covered workers of the city government. They include those with job order contracts and similar employment arrangements. Such workers fall under the self-employed category according to the fund.

Pag-ibig will give Membership Identification (MID) numbers and transaction cards to the registered. These will enable them to access to the full range of benefits provided by law.

The City Legal Office said the agreement supports the state policy of expanding Pag-ibig coverage to employed and other earning groups locally. Local government units play a direct role in implementation.

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Council backing

Majority Floor Leader Dave Tumulak, who moved for the approval of the resolution, said extending Pag-ibig coverage to job order workers affirms equal treatment within the city workforce.

“This is part of the privilege of all city government employees,” Tumulak said during the session.

“All employees should be able to receive the benefits of the city government.”

The council approved the resolution without objection.

Contributions, remittance

Under the MOA, individuals covered and their employers will contribute to the Pag-ibig fund at a rate of 2 percent each for the employee and employer counterpart.

The contribution amounts to a total of 4 percent of the worker’s salary per month, subject to the maximum fund salary Pag-ibig prescribed.

Fund salary includes basic pay and other allowances such as wages, fees, and similar compensation received in a month. Members may opt to contribute more than the required amount if they wish.

Cebu City will automatically deduct the monthly contributions from the salaries, wages, or fees of registered job order workers who submit an authority to deduct form.

The city will also deduct and remit payments for a member’s existing Pag-ibig short-term, multi-purpose, or housing loans.

The city will remit all contributions directly to Pag-ibig fund or through its accredited banks and payment centers, with the monthly remittance for regular city employees. The agreement requires the city to submit a separate remittance schedule for job order workers to ensure accurate posting.

Remittances must be made on or before the 15th day of the month following the applicable period.

Penalties, accountability

The agreement includes a penalty clause to ensure timely remittance. If the city deducts contributions but fails to remit them on time, Pag-ibig may charge it a penalty equivalent to one-tenth of one percent of the total amount due for every day of delay.

Pag-ibig fund for its part, will monitor remittances and ensure the prompt posting of contributions to members’ accounts.

Full benefits guaranteed

Once enrolled, job order and project-based workers will enjoy the full benefits granted under RA 9679. These include access to Pag-ibig savings, short-term loans, and housing loans. The law subjects such access to existing rules and guidelines.

Pag-ibig fund will also conduct information and orientation campaigns, including seminars and forums, to educate covered workers on their rights, benefits, and obligations as members.

All existing Pag-ibig fund issuances relevant to the agreement will form part of the MOA, ensuring that implementation remains aligned with national policies.

Immediate effect

The agreement will take effect immediately upon signing and remain in force unless either party terminates it. Termination takes effect 30 days after issuance of a written notice.

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