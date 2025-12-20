Hammer attack marks couple’s spat over cash for child’s Christmas gift

CDN Digital infographic

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An argument over money reportedly set aside for a child’s Christmas gift exchange escalated into an attempted attack inside a home in Barangay Suba.

The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 16 when a married couple’s dispute intensified, the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) said.

The wife told investigators that the conflict began when her husband allegedly took money that they reserved for their child’s gift exchange, said Police Lieutenant Col. Jose Los Baños.

READ: Woman, shoplifting for Christmas gifts, arrested in Cebu City

Heated argument, hammer attack

Police said the wife questioned her husband about the missing money, triggering a heated argument.

“Base sa revelation sa iyahang wife, ang hinungdan ani is about money nga intended para exchanging gift sa iyahang anak and then gikuha daw sa kaning amahan, mao to’y cause nga nag-away sila,” Los Baños said.

(Based on his wife’s account, the husband allegedly took money that they set aside for their child’s gift exchange. This was the reason behind their argument.)

During the dispute, the husband allegedly attempted to strike his wife with a hammer, but the woman managed to evade the blow.

READ: Holiday safety: Cebu City cops issue advisory for Christmas, New Year

Bladed weapon

Authorities said the suspect then allegedly armed himself with a bladed weapon and chased his wife within the premises of their home, forcing her to flee to avoid harm.

The woman immediately sought assistance from the police. Responding officers proceeded to the residence and arrested the suspect without further incident.

The confrontation reportedly unfolded inside their residence.

Charges pursued, probe continues

Los Baños said investigators are also looking into the wife’s claim that the use of illegal drugs may have influenced her husband.

Police confirmed that the wife has decided to pursue charges of attempted parricide in relation to the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act of 2004.

The suspect underwent inquest proceedings on Thursday, December 18. He remains in the custody of Sawang Calero Police Station.

Authorities said the investigation continues to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident, with focus on the motive behind the alleged attack.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP