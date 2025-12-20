Visayan Electric caps year-round CSR with Pasko sa Kabataan: Upholding the Mission of Distributing Positive Energy

Visayan Electric closed 2025 with one of its most enduring and heartfelt traditions: Pasko sa Kabataan, an annual celebration that brings positive energy to children from different beneficiary communities each year. The program remains anchored in a simple mission—to give children a Christmas they will never forget.

As 2025 comes to a close, Pasko sa Kabataan stands as a joyful reminder of what that positive energy looks like—children dancing, laughing, playing, and going home with hearts full and hands carrying gifts.

This year’s celebration took place on December 8 at the Parian Drop-In Center, a facility managed by the Children of Cebu Foundation, Inc. (CCFI), which serves as a halfway house and processing center for children in need of special protection. 31 children were joined by volunteers from Visayan Electric and the Aboitiz Future Leaders Scholars for a day full of games and performances.

Pasko sa Kabataan: A Christmas Party at CCFI

The event was hosted by “Santa Claus,” whose presence immediately set a joyful tone for the day. The children and Visayan Electric employees soon had everyone laughing with their dance moves. After all the dancing, the kids dove into classic games like Bring Me, earning play money to exchange for toys.

The children took a break on their feet with a magic show by Magic Mark, before heading to food stalls set up by Visayan Electric for fries, cotton candy, squid balls, and ice scramble.

The celebration got even more exciting with a surprise visit from Jollibee, who performed a lively dance and shared lunch with the children.

“Helping the communities that we serve is really part of Visayan Electric’s DNA,” said Queenie Bronce from Visayan Electric’s Reputation Enhancement Department. “It’s who we are as a member of the Aboitiz Group.”

Beyond the Celebration: Visayan Electric’s Year of CSR

While Pasko sa Kabataan marked a joyous close to the year, it represents only one part of Visayan Electric’s broader commitment to community development.

According to Bronce, Visayan Electric’s CSR initiatives align with the Aboitiz Foundation and focus on education, environmental protection, community empowerment, and disaster relief. “Our programs are designed not just to give, not just to donate, but to uplift the lives of the areas where we serve,” she shared.

Throughout 2025, Visayan Electric supported schools with classroom rewiring and electrical upgrades, participation in Brigada Eskwela, and the repair or replacement of school signage.

“You cannot learn in an area that’s dark or very hot,” Bronce noted, emphasizing how these upgrades directly improve student comfort and teacher productivity.

The company also led initiatives to protect Cebu’s environment, such as mangrove and tree planting and coastal cleanups, helping preserve water resources, shield coastal communities from storm surges, and strengthen resilience against climate challenges.

When an earthquake struck Northern Cebu last September, Visayan Electric quickly responded by distributing food and water in partnership with the Aboitiz Foundation. “It was heartwarming to see people line up and thank us, even those coming from far away,” Bronce recalled.

Visayan Electric Kaibigans: Employee-Led CSR Projects

A standout feature of Visayan Electric’s CSR framework is the Kaibigan CSR program, which empowers employees—or “Kaibigans”—to choose the community projects and beneficiaries they want to support. These initiatives included:

Microfarm Project in Lorega

Installation of solar lamps for ManSci

Low-cost spay and neuter programs for pets

Donation of bicycles to an NGO

Donation of solar lamps to Mandaue City National Science High School

“The Kaibigan CSR gives our Kaibigans the chance to decide what CSR they want to do and where to implement it. Each batch gets to choose a project and its beneficiaries, which is why we see initiatives ranging from microfarms to pet care to solar lamps for schools,” said Bronce.

These hands-on experiences allow employees to witness the impact of their service firsthand. “Letting our team members volunteer and interact directly with beneficiaries helps them understand the real needs of the communities,” Bronce added.

The Next Chapter: Distributing Positive Energy to More Communities

Across all its initiatives, Visayan Electric remains guided by one purpose: to distribute positive energy beyond electricity.

“Responsibility is one of our core values,” Bronce shared. “Through our CSR initiatives, we uplift the lives of the communities we serve.”

Looking ahead, Visayan Electric aims to reach even more communities, helping them help themselves. “It’s not just about giving, but we are really empowering them to help themselves,” Bronce emphasized.

As 2025 comes to a close, Pasko sa Kabataan stands as a joyful reminder of what that positive energy looks like—children dancing, laughing, playing, and going home with hearts full and hands carrying gifts.

For Visayan Electric, this is the true power of giving. And this Christmas, as always, that power shines brighter than ever.