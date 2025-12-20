CTR routs Welec to face Blancas in Christmas league finals

CTR players and coaches huddle during a game. | CDN Digital photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The championship cast in the Cebu City Christmas Basketball League became official after the favored Chase Tower Runs (CTR) edged Welec Trucking Services, 92-88 in the pre-finals.

CTR stayed unbeaten and secured its third straight victory at the Cebu City Sports Institute on Friday night, December 19.

With the result, CTR sealed a finals berth and set up a rematch with the Blancas Golden Knights. The Blancas finished the elimination round with a 3-1 win-loss record.

The Chase Tower Runs will wrap up their elimination schedule against the winless Mighty Warriors of God at 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 20. This game will have no bearing on the standings.

The much-anticipated finals clash between CTR and Blancas unfolds on Sunday, December 21, at 5 p.m.

READ: Cebu City Christmas League: CTR rolls past Blancas

Battle for third

The battle for third place will be held earlier at 3 p.m.

The Richie Boy Ballers and Welec will contend for the third-place finish.

READ: Golden Knights trip Mighty Warriors in Cebu City Christmas hoops

Calo delivers

Emman Calo once again delivered for CTR. He poured in 20 points to match his output against Blancas the previous night.

He also dished out two assists while shooting 6-of-13 from the field in 22 minutes of action.

Nic Cabañero added 19 points, four rebounds, and a steal for CTR that businessman Chase Cokaliong backs.

Will McAloney posted a double-double effort of 12 points and eight rebounds to go with one assist, one block, and one steal. Michael Maestre, meanwhile, chipped in 10 points, six rebounds, two assists, a steal, and a block.

Welec’s leaders

For Welec, crowd favorite Jonathan Moses “Titing” Manalili led the way with 19 points, six assists, three rebounds, and a steal.

Reeve Ugsang finished with 15 points, Reinhard Jumamoy had 14, and Jammer Jamito contributed 10 as Welec slipped to a 1-2 card.

Hard win

Despite the win, CTR had to work through a tense contest that featured 11 lead changes and four deadlocks.

Welec appeared in control early in the second half after building a 14-point cushion, 64-50, at the start of the third quarter.

CTR responded with a decisive 17-7 run to cut the deficit to 71-67 heading into the final period, then carried that momentum into the fourth.

The Chase Tower Runs pulled within one, 79-78, midway through the quarter before McAloney and Cabanero combined for a quick 4-0 burst to seize an 82-79 lead with 4:10 remaining.

Return trip to finals

Cedrick Ablaza answered with a jumper for Welec. But Jared Bahay knocked down a timely three-pointer to restore CTR’s edge.

Cabañero followed with another basket to stretch the lead to 87-81 with 2:37 left.

Jamito kept Welec within striking distance with a layup. But a crucial foul sent McAloney to the line, where he calmly sank both free throws to make it 89-83.

]amito scored again moments later. Yet CTR stayed composed down the stretch.

McAloney added an inside basket, and Bahay converted two free throws to push the lead to 92-85 before Jumamoy drained a late three with 34 seconds remaining.

Both teams failed to score on their final possessions, sealing the Chase Tower Runs’ hard-earned victory and a return trip to the finals.

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