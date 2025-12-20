‘Bakbakan sa Naga 5’ all set as fighters clear weigh-in

Naga City Mayor Val Chiong is flanked by Arlando Senoc (right) and Jeric Noynay during the weigh-in along with fight officials. | CDN Digital photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — It’s all systems go for the annual ‘Bakbakan sa Naga Singko at the Enan Chiong Sports Complex in the City of Naga, southern Cebu on Sunday, December 21.

All boxers cleared the official weigh-in on Saturday, December 20. This paved the way for the 10-bout professional card.

Topping the lineup is unbeaten Big Yellow Boxing Gym prospect Arlando Senoc (7-0, 6 KOs). He squares off with Jeric Noynay (5-1, 1 KO) for the vacant World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia Pacific Youth flyweight title.

Senoc came in at 111.8 pounds while Noynay weighed 110.9 pounds for their scheduled eight-round title clash.

READ: SEA Games boxing: 4 Pinoy boxers fight for precious gold

Parallel main event

The co-main event will feature PMI Bohol Boxing Stable’s Richard Laspona against Arvin John Sampaga in a 10-round bout.

Laspona tipped the scales at 109.9 pounds. Sampaga checked in at 111.0 pounds. PMI prospects Angilou Dalogdog and Datu Adam will also see action.

Dalogdog takes on Dennis Gaviola in a six-round contest. Adam faces Kier Espere in an eight-round bout.

Big Yellow’s Reycar Auxilio will battle Michael Adolfo in the featherweight division.

READ: Talisay, Cebu’s Mark Ashley Fajardo earns SEA Games bronze

More from Big Yellow

Fellow stablemates Carlo Demecillo, John Dominic Ledres, and Dreams Lloyd Valdez also line up in the undercard against Justine Darap, Jeriel Guisto, and Norman Rusiana, respectively.

Omega Boxing Gym rising talent Alexander Fredriksson also features in a match. He meets former Omega standout and veteran Jason Canoy Manigos in an eight-round lightweight encounter.

The four-round flyweight bout between Trestan Jay Racho and Ronie Urgel completes the card.

Matchmaker Jojo Palacios said staging a December boxing show in Naga has become a yearly commitment. Organizers focus on showcasing young talents from the Visayas and Mindanao.

‘Determined to be world champions’

“Pasalamat mi sa Naga LGU labi na kang Mayor Val Chiong. Excited kaayo mi kay very supportive ang LGU sa Naga. Nindot gyud ni kay mga aspiring prospects, gitan-aw nako karon nga mga new generation sa boxers desidido mahimong world champion,” Palacios said.

(We thank the Naga local government unit especially Mayor Val Chiong. We are very excited because the local government is very supportive. These matches are very good. We see that the new generation of boxers are determined to be world champions.)

The Bakbakan sa Naga series predates the Covid-19 pandemic. It paused during the 2020 lockdowns before resuming the following years.

The public may attend the event for free courtesy of its promoters and partners including Naga City, Kenneth Rontal, the WBO, and Big Yellow Boxing Promotions.

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