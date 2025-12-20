Baricuatro, other Cebuano bets win medals as SEA Games end

Jay Brian Baricuatro | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano athletes Jay Bryan Baricuatro, Melvin Mendoza, and Angelica Bengtsson gave the Philippines podium finishes as the curtains fell on the 33rd Southeast Asian Games in Thailand.

Baricuatro saw what many believed to be a gold-medal run end in heartbreak. He settled for silver in the men’s 48-kilogram boxing division.

The Talisay City pride was visibly inconsolable. He walked straight past the interview area into the backstage moments after the bout.

READ: Gilas Pilipinas men rally past Thailand to win SEA Games gold anew

The disappointment showed not in the blows he absorbed, but in the weight of a loss that he felt had been taken from him.

Baricuatro mounted a late rally. But it was not enough as he dropped a controversial 1–4 decision to Thai bet Thitiwat Phlongauri in the final at the Chulalongkorn University Sports Center on Friday.

READ: Rondina claims first SEAG gold medal in massive upset in Thailand

Floorball silver, bronze

Cebuano floorball players Melvin Mendoza (left) and Angelica Bengtsson (right) | Contributed photo

In floorball action, Mendoza added another silver to Cebu’s tally as part of the Philippine men’s team.

The men bowed to Thailand, 2–6, at the National Sports University in Bangkok, also on Friday.

Meanwhile, Bengtsson secured a bronze medal in the women’s floorball event.

The Orlacsan awardee of the Sportswriters Association of Cebu helped the Philippine women’s squad beat Malaysia in the bronze-medal match.

Bengtsson had drawn recognition for her grassroots work with the Carcar City Floorball Association.

READ: SEA Games: Tolentino gives PH 1st gold in athletics via record run

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