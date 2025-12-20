Board names Lito Badenas ‘Boxer of the Month’ after Indonesia stunner

Lito Badenas celebrates | Contributed photo by Jessie Campos

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Newly crowned World Boxing Association (WBA) Asia super featherweight champion Lito Badenas has added another feather to his cap after the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) named him November’s Boxer of the Month.

The recognition came on the heels of Badenas’ stunning upset victory in Indonesia. There, he captured the WBA Asia super featherweight crown in enemy territory.

Badenas scored a dramatic 10th-round technical knockout against previously unbeaten Indonesian Ongen Saknosiwi on November 22 in Jakarta.

This marked his first professional bout overseas.

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Tondo’s pride

The pride of Tondo, Manila weathered an early storm after suffering a first-round knockdown, then mounted a relentless comeback.

Badenas dropped the hometown favorite in both the seventh and ninth rounds before sealing the win in emphatic fashion.

Unleashing a sustained barrage of punches in the 10th and final round, Badenas forced the referee to step in and stop the contest at the 2:10 mark to spare Saknosiwi from further punishment.

With the victory, Badenas improved his professional record to 8 wins, including 7 knockouts against 2 losses and 1 draw.

He also extended his winning streak to seven straight bouts spanning from 2024 into this year.

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Opponent’s first loss

Saknosiwi, meanwhile, absorbed the first defeat of his career after 15 fights.

GAB also recently released its updated rankings across various weight divisions, featuring notable names such as World Boxing Federation and World Boxing Organization Asia Pacific champion Joseph Sumabong.

World Boxing Confederation international titlist Arvin Magramo also appeared with Shane Gentallan, Vic Saludar, Ian Paul Abne, John Kevien Jimenez, Joey Canoy, Berland Robles, Miel Fajardo, John Vincent Pangga, Reymart Tagacanao, Marlon Tapales, Froilan Saludar, Kenneth Llover, Charly Suarez, Criztian Pitt Laurente, and Rodel Wenceslao.

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