Nat’l master Ganzon tops standings in Felix Balbona Memorial Chess Open

National Master Rommel Ganzon plays at board 1. | Cebu School of Chess photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — National Master (NM) Rommel Ganzon continued to impress at the inaugural Felix Balbona Memorial Open Tournament.

He racked up a perfect score after seven rounds at Robinsons Galleria Cebu on Saturday, December 20.

Ganzon currently leads the nine-round Swiss-system event with 7.0 points, having won all his matches.

With only two rounds remaining, he is virtually assured of claiming the championship, barring an unlikely loss in his final games, which are ongoing as of this report.

READ: Cesafi chess: USJ-R, UC bag two titles each in two-day tilt

Masters fall

The national master, who previously played for the Toledo Xignex Trojans in PCAP, has defeated Onofre Lemence, James Andrew Balbona, Arena International Master (AIM) Bonn Rainauld Tibod, NM Arnolito Cadiz, Ronald Ganzon, NM Merben Roque, and Jacint Louie Lumangcas in his perfect run.

If he maintains his winning streak, Ganzon stands to take home the P15,000 first prize.

Trailing him are Ariel Joseph Abellana in second place with 6.5 points and Ronald Ganzon in third with 6.0 points.

The Balbona family organized the tournament to honor the late chess patron Felix Balbona.

The Cebu School of Chess under arbiter Kevin Yap and FIDE Arbiter (FA) Felix Poloyapoy Jr. supervised the event.

READ: SEA Games 2025: PH men’s chess team takes bronze in Makruk blitz

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