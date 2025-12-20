Mandaue earns half million grant as country’s 8th in nutrition service

Mandaue City officials receive the National Nutrition Crown during the 2025 National Nutrition Awarding Ceremony held at the Manila Hotel in Manila. | Photo courtesy of Councilor Raul Kevin Cabahug

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The National Nutrition Council (NNC) has ranked Mandaue City as one of the country’s leading local governments in nutrition services.

The city secured eighth place in an NNC ranking and received the agency’s National Nutrition Crown award.

The prize honors the top Philippine cities and municipalities in terms of excellence in planning, implementing, and sustaining effective nutrition programs.

It came with a P500,000 grant to support further health and nutrition initiatives.

READ: Nutrition Month: Thousands of children in Cebu still malnourished

Strong coordination

City Councilor Raul Kevin Cabahug, who chairs the Mandaue City Council’s committee on health, said the achievement was the result of strong coordination among different sectors. These include the city government, barangay officials, frontline health workers, and partner agencies.

“This is a very prestigious award,” Cabahug said. He added that no other local government in Central Visayas received the distinction.

According to Cabahug, the city government will use NNC grant to expand existing nutrition interventions. The city will also use it roll out additional health programs in the coming year.

READ: Nutrition Month: Lorega tops Cebu City’s child malnutrition list

First in Central Visayas

Mandaue City’s national recognition follows its success two months ago, when it ranked first in Central Visayas and received the Regional Nutrition Crown Award.

The NNC administers the awards annually through an extensive assessment process that includes document reviews, field validation, and performance scorecards to measure local government effectiveness in addressing malnutrition.

Cabahug credited Dr. Debra Catulong, city health officer and Dr. Jake Ian Seno, city nurtition officer along with nutritionists and barangay health workers for their leadership on the ground.

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Consistent nutrition interventions

Cabahug cited several of the city’s nutrition programs, including:

interventions for children aged two years and below,

barangay-based nutrition initiatives,

close coordination with barangay nutrition councils in identifying and addressing cases of severe and moderate wasting, and

partnerships with the Deprtment of Education for school-based feeding programs.

“This achievement reflects years of consistent performance across different administrations,” Cabahug said.

“Niresulta gyud ang pagtinabangay gyud.”/

(Cooperation has truly paid off.)