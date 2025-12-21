FACES OF CEBU: Mary Khem Cabagte sings for national audience

Cebuana singer Mary Khem Cabagte | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — For Mary Khem Cabagte, singing has been a constant — an act that evolved from a childhood interest into a personal calling.

Patience, self-doubt, and a growing confidence in her place as a performer marked her rise from the local stage to national competitions.

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Musical roots

Cabagte grew up in Medellin, Cebu, in a household where music was always present.

She began singing at four years old, encouraged by her parents, who became her first audience and earliest supporters.

Despite this early exposure, confidence did not come to her easily.

She recalled her first public performance as overwhelming, marked by tense stillness rather than ease.

Standing onstage, she barely moved, overcome by nerves—an experience she attributed to her introverted nature even as a child.

“I remembered nga I just stood still, way gestures, way lakaw-lakaw sa stage because grabe ang kulba and I think normal ra gyud since di pud ko extroverted even as a kid,” she said. (I just stood without gestures, without walking about onstage because I was so nervous. I think that was normal since I was never extroverted.)

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From hobby to calling

Mary Khem said she realized singing was more than a hobby when she continued choosing it despite fear and pressure.

Singing even in moments of doubt gradually shaped her sense of purpose.

She described herself as largely self-taught.

Without formal training at the start, she relied on listening, practice, and experience.

At nine years old, encouraged by her family, she joined her first singing competition during a local fiesta near her hometown.

“I started joining singing competitions when I was 9 years old. Fiesta to sya sa lugar duol sa amoa. I was encouraged by my family nga moapil daw because naay premyo. And you know, makaenganyo siya. Bahalag kulba pero I joined. And maski napiyok sa last part sa akong performance, naka-third place pa,” Mary Khem recalled.

(The fiesta was ongoing near us. My family encouraged me to join because of the prize. I found it attractive. Though it was scary, I joined. Even if my voice cracked in the last part of my performance, I made it to third place.)

The outcome strengthened her resolve to continue.

“I kept choosing [singing] despite fear and pressure. Didto nako na-realize nga calling na sya, dili lang hobby.”

(That was when I realized singing was a calling, not just a hobby).

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Learning by pressing forward

As she grew older, Cabagte began representing her school in various competitions.

Carrying the school’s name, she said, taught her discipline and responsibility and made her take preparation seriously.

“Knowing that I was to represent my school gave me courage,” she said.

At the same time, self-doubt plagued her. She questioned whether she had something distinct to offer in a country filled with talented singers.

The pressure to stand out led her to reflect on her identity as a performer. Over time, she concluded that her strength lay in sincerity—singing with honesty and emotional intent rather than novelty.

“There were moments I felt I wasn’t enough. (There was) too much competition. I don’t feel like I am unique enough or that I have something new and refreshing to offer because there are so many singers in the Philippines alone,” she said.

“It came to a point when I asked myself, ‘What do I need to do so I would stand out from others? What do I have that others do not?’ And I managed to find the answer. Mary Khem as a singer is someone who sings with her whole heart. She tells, communicates, and resonates.”

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Balancing college, competitions

While building her presence as a singer, she was also navigating college life.

Mary Khem graduated with a Bachelor of Secondary Education, major in General Science. She described college as demanding.

According to her, balancing academic responsibilities with competition preparation required careful time management and sacrifice.

Rest was often limited, but she remained motivated by the belief that persistence would eventually yield results.

“It was really difficult. [I practiced] time and self management. Sometimes I did not have proper rest. But I assured myself that in time, I would find favor,” Mary Khem said.

Mentors and coaches provided her with guidance and candid feedback that helped refine both her voice and her approach to performance.

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Entering the national stage

Mary Khem’s gradual rise eventually brought her to national competitions, most notably Tawag ng Tanghalan, which she considers a turning point.

She finished as a top 7 contender in Tawag ng Tanghalan Season 8: The School Showdown, an experience she described as both humbling and affirming.

The result, she said, showed her that she had a place on a larger stage.

She returned in Tawag ng Tanghalan All-Star Grand Resbak with a noticeably different mindset—more grounded and more confident, she said.

Compared with her performances in earlier competitions, she added, fear played a smaller role during her return, replaced by greater trust in herself and the music.

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What the stage conceals

Some of Cabagte’s most memorable performances were also her most difficult.

She described moments onstage that felt like internal battles, with negative thoughts becoming as challenging as the performance itself.

“[Some] performances were emotionally heavy. I could not forget those moments. They were heavy in the sense that I was at war with myself. The self is one’s greatest enemy, with negative thoughts here and there,” she said.

Criticism also shaped Cabagte’s growth. Being told once that she was a “common” singer was painful, but she chose to use it as motivation.

“It hurt, but it motivated me to work harder.”

Pursuing singing seriously required sacrifices—time, comfort, and personal moments—but she considered them necessary parts of the journey.

Throughout these experiences, Cabagte’s family and friends remained her strongest support system.

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Looking ahead

Today, Cabagte describes herself as more confident and more honest than when she began.

She listens to a wide range of music and believes that songs resonate differently with each listener.

“I listen to a lot of different genres, and each song resonates uniquely and differently to me. The songs I listen to are different than the ones that I perform onstage because I believe that there’s no limit to how many songs may resonate with someone. There are artists who share different styles, and they convey music or songs differently, which I appreciate,” she said.

Outside singing, Cabagte values quiet moments, learning, and meaningful conversations.

As she steps into life after college, the transition for her feels both fulfilling and uncertain.

For now, her plans remain deliberate.

She intends to keep learning, continue singing, and move forward one step at a time.

Success, she said, is no longer defined solely by recognition, but by growth, fulfillment, and staying true to herself.

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