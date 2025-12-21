SEA Games: Ridon says Gomez’s actions a ground for ethics raps

Bicol Saro Rep. Terry Ridon and Leyte Rep. Richard Gomez | Photos from GRIG C. MONTEGRANDE and CONGRESS.GOV.PH

The recent actions of Leyte Rep. Richard Gomez—who allegedly attacked and verbally abused Philippine Fencing Association (PFA) president Rene Gacuma—can be grounds for an ethics complaint, Bicol Saro Rep. Terry Ridon said on Friday.

At a press briefing in the House of Representatives, Ridon said hitting a senior citizen—or any person for that matter—is an action not expected of lawmakers and “impinges [on] the reputation and the dignity of the House.”

Threats

“Apparently this is not something House members do, tapping someone on the head, a senior or anyone,” he added.

Gacuma, 68, accused Gomez on Thursday of “physically attacking and verbally threatening” him during the 33rd Southeast Asian Games in Thailand.

According to Gacuma, Gomez, 59, allegedly showed “clear resentment and anger” after learning about the replacement of an athlete, Alexa Larrazabal, at an épée event (so-called after a heavy fencing sword).

Thereafter, the congressman and former movie star allegedly made several threats against Gacuma.

Gacuma claimed Gomez continued to follow him and issue threats. As he subsequently explained in his letter to Thailand SEA Games chef de mission Raul Canlas, Gacuma’s blood pressure shot up to 220/180. He added that he has a pacemaker and is a quadruple bypass survivor.

‘Ungentlemanly deeds’

Gomez, in response, said he does not deny his “ungentlemanly deeds” against Gacuma.

But he also said he hopes Gacuma would not “deny that the decision that he and other PFA directors made to deny Larrazabal the honor of competing for the Philippines in Individual Women’s Épée was in fact, unjust, unwarranted and damaging to Alexa, the team, and the country’s overall results in the 33rd SEA Games.”

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