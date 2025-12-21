Bondi Beach attack: Cops retracing stay of killers in Davao City

The leftmost room (Room 315) is where Bondi Beach shooters Sajid and Naveed Akram stayed for 28 days in a Davao City hotel last month. It is near the elevator and stairs. | Photo by Joselle R. Badilla

DAVAO CITY–Police investigators have begun piecing together information they have gathered to get a fuller picture of the activities of Sajid and Naveed Akram while they were in the city from November 1 to 28.

Maj. Catherine dela Rey, spokesperson of Police Regional Office 11, said their probe starts with the arrival of the father and son tandem at the Davao International Airport.

The investigation seeks to establish who was with the pair, the people they met, and the places they went to, until both of them left the city, Dela Rey explained.

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Both figured in a mass shooting incident in Sydney’s popular Bondi Beach during Hanukkah, a Jewish festival, last Dec. 14, in which 15 people died

Sajid, 50, who hails from Hyderabad, India, was also killed by police. His son, Naveed, 24, who was born in Australia, is now facing various charges due to his involvement in the attack.

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While they were here, the Akrams stayed at the GV Hotel, located in the downtown area. They took a room on the third floor, and a framed photo of the Sacred Heart of Jesus hung on its wall. The room is located near the elevator and stairs.

The hotel along Magallanes and Legaspi Streets lies 1.1 km from a mosque near the Bankerohan Public Market, and 900 meters away from the Davao City Islamic Center.

It is also 2.7 km away from the Consulate General of Malaysia, 2.3 km away from the Consulate General of China, 1.7 km away from the Consular Office of Japan, and 3.7 km away from the Consulate General of Indonesia.

A statement from hotel management said they are fully cooperating with the investigation and have turned over CCTV footage.

The military’s Task Force Davao had already secured the front desk’s hard drive as part of the investigation.

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