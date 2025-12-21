CA delists former NegOr Gov. Pryde Teves as a terrorist

Former Negros Oriental Governor Pryde Henry Teves answers questions from senators during an April 17, 2023, hearing on the assassination of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo and other political killings in the country. (INQUIRER / GRIG C. MONTEGRANDE)

MANILA, Philippines — The Court of Appeals (CA) has delisted former Negros Oriental Gov. Pryde Henry Teves, the younger brother of expelled lawmaker Arnolfo Teves Jr., as a terrorist.

In a decision dated December 18, the court’s Former Special Sixth Division granted Teves’ petition by removing his designation as a terrorist under Anti-Terrorism Council (ATC) Resolution Number 43, explaining that this was “baseless and uncalled for.”

“If he indeed committed atrocious acts as respondents would want us to believe, then he should be indicted for the crimes he actually committed,” the court said.

“Labeling him a terrorist, even though he is not, is not justice. It is just ego talking, a way to pat one on the back as if to say that something was achieved, that the system did not fail the victims. It may feel good, but it doesn’t make it justified or the right thing to do,” it added.

The court likewise lifted Teves’ freeze order issued by the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC).

Degamo killing

In 2023, the ATC issued Resolution No. 43, designating the Teves brothers and “[Arnolfo Teves’] Armed Group as Terrorist Group of Persons, Organizations or Associations and its Members as Terrorist Individuals.”

This was in relation to the March 4, 2023, killing of then- Negros Oriental Gov. Ruel Degamo, along with “several killings/harassment [that] occurred in the Province of Negros Oriental with the purpose of intimidating the general public that resulted in an atmosphere of fear that affected the personal life and liberty of the residents.”

The AMLC likewise issued a resolution for a Sanction Freeze Order against the group.

The former governor then filed a request for delisting and a motion to lift the freeze order, arguing that there is “no probable cause” to designate him as a terrorist.

On June 20 this year, Pryde Teves was arrested in Negros Oriental for allegedly financing terrorism, but was able to post a P600,000 bail for his conditional release.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP