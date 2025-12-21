USA’s Yolina Lindquist wins Miss Cosmo 2025

Miss Cosmo International 2025 Yolina Lindquist and runner-up Chelsea Fernandez. | Images from Miss Cosmo International Instagram

America’s Yolina Lindquist was crowned Miss Cosmo 2025 while the Philippines’ Chelsea Fernandez settled for the lone runner-up spot at the end of the coronation show in Vietnam Saturday night.

Lindquist bested 70 other delegates at the competition held at the Cong Vien Sang Tao Creative Park in Ho Chi Minh City.

She inherited her crown from last year’s winner Ketut Permata Juliastrid from Indonesia, the first-ever Miss Cosmo titleholder.

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The American beauty queen, who has Swiss roots, becomes the first to bring home the Miss Cosmo crown. The 22-year-old university summa cum laude has a degree in Marketing, International & Financial Economics, German, and International Trade, while actively leading six student organizations.

Lindquist widely promoted her platform “Courage Over Cancer” at the Miss Cosmo pageant, supporting research, fundraising, and patient outreach, driven by personal experiences with cancer.

Fernandez, meanwhile, is a seasoned pageant queen who has collected national titles in various competitions in the country. Her runner-up post follows the Philippines’ standing in the fledgling pageant organization, which was first represented by 2025 Miss Universe third runner-up, Ahtisa Manalo, who finished in the Top 10.

After winning a Binibining Pilipinas crown in 2022, Fernandez competed at The Miss Globe pageant in Albania where she topped the “Head-to-Head” Challenge, and landed a semifinal spot. She earned her ticket to the Miss Cosmo pageant after finishing in the Top 6 of the 2025 Miss Universe Philippines pageant in May.

Fernandez also posted a record for the Miss Cosmo pageant by amassing more than 28 million votes for the “People’s Choice” online poll that she topped to earn a spot in the Top 10. She was also adjudged as Best in Evening Gown.