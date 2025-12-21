1M DepEd employees to receive year-end incentives

Department of Education employees are set to receive three separate incentives as the year closes. | Photo courtesy of DepEd

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — About a million employees of the Department of Education (DepEd) are set to receive year-end incentives as the agency begins its nationwide rollout of cash benefits.

The incentives, that will be released in line with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., will include the Service Recognition Incentive (SRI), Productivity Enhancement Incentive (PEI), Collective Negotiation Agreement (CNA) incentive for qualified personnel, and gratuity pay for contract-based workers.

This covers teachers, non-teaching personnel, and contract-based workers nationwide, including those assigned to central, regional, division, and school offices of the department.

READ: Government workers to receive ₱5,000 performance bonus — DBM

Service Recognition Incentive

Teaching and non-teaching personnel are entitled to SRI worth P20,000, which will be released in two installments based on guidelines from the Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

“The release of the P20,000 SRI shall be made in two tranches in light of the available allotments and cash allocation, and in accordance with existing budgeting, accounting, and auditing rules and regulations,” read part of a memorandum dated December 17, 2025.

READ: Cebu Capitol employees to receive up to ₱55k holiday bonuses

The first tranche will range from at least P10,000 to as much as P14,500 per eligible employee to be paid this December, with the remaining balance to follow once allotment adjustments are approved.

Eligible recipients of the SRI include personnel holding regular, contractual, and co-terminus positions across all DepEd offices.

READ: Cebu City starts early bonus payout amid post-typhoon recovery

Other incentives

As per Executive Order No. 201, teaching and non-teaching personnel will also receive PEI amounting to P5,000.

Meanwhile, eligible non-teaching employees with regular, contractual, and co-terminus appointments are entitled to a CNA incentive of P10,000, which is scheduled for release in January 2026.

Contract of Service and Job Order workers will be granted gratuity pay ranging from P4,000 to P7,000, depending on the length of service rendered during the year.

Acknowledging employees

Education Secretary Sonny Angara said the incentives are meant to acknowledge the work of all DepEd personnel.

“Nagpapasalamat kami sa mga guro at kawani ng DepEd na patuloy na nagpapatakbo ng ating sistema ng edukasyon,” Angara said in a statement released on December 20.

(We are grateful to the teachers and staff of DepEd who continue to keep our education system running.)

“Kayo ang dahilan kung bakit malaki ang budget ng edukasyon, at tungkulin naming tiyakin na ito ay nagreresulta sa benepisyo at serbisyong karapat-dapat sa inyo,” he added.

(You are the reasons why the education sector has a large budget, and it is our duty to ensure that this results in benefits and services that you deserve.)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP