Cebu satellite terminals to ease congestion during holiday rush

The Ceres bus garage at the North Reclamation Area in Mandaue City will be used as a satellite terminal this holiday season. | Photo from Cebu Province

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — To ease the expected influx of passengers during the holiday season, satellite terminals and additional pick up points have been set up in the neighboring cities of Mandaue and Cebu.

Ahmed Cuizon, Cebu South and North Bus Terminal Administrator, said they are expecting passenger arrivals to peak from Dec. 22 to 23 and Dec. 29 to 30, which coincides with the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The satellite terminals were first used during the All Saints’ and All Souls’ holidays to manage overcrowding, long lines, and waiting times as many locals traveled home.

“Atong gidugangan ang mga pick up points ug satellite terminals kay nakita nato na successful sa niaging kalag-kalag,” Cuizon told reporters in an interview on Friday, December 19.

(We added more pick-up points and satellite terminals because we saw that these were successful during the kalag-kalag.)

Designated sites

For northbound passengers, the loading area and satellite terminals are located in the following places:

UN Avenue and Marcelo Fernan Bridge across Wilcon Depot in Barangay Paknaan, Mandaue City

Ceres Transport garage at the North Reclamation Area, across the S&R Shopping Warehouse

Meanwhile, those traveling to southern Cebu can use these designated satellite terminals:

Ceres Transport garage in Barangay Kinasang-an Pardo, Cebu City

Sunrays Transport garage in Barangay Mambaling, below the flyover near F. Vestil and C. Padilla Streets

Cuizon urged the public to use the additional terminals and pick up points to reduce the congestion at the Cebu South and North Bus Terminals.

Holiday rush

The initiative, in line with directives of Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro, would ensure “comfort and convenience” for all passengers during the holiday rush.

“Para ni dili mag-antos og taas nga linya ang atong mga pasahero. Kung kahinumdom mo, diha sa South Bus sauna ang mga pasahero maabot sa E-mall mag linyahay. Ang uban kay mag-ilog para makaunag sakay,” Cuizon said.

(This is to prevent passengers from enduring long lines. If you could still recall, back then at the South Bus Terminal, the lines of passengers would reach as far as E-mall. Some would even rush just to get on the bus first.)

As part of their traffic management plan, Cuizon shared that a coordination meeting was done with bus operators, terminal managers, and the Cebu City Transportation Office.

He added that personnel from the Provincial Government Security Office, Civilian Security Unit, Philippine National Police, and transport authorities will reinforce security and crowd control measures at the satellite terminals.

Meanwhile, personnel from the Provincial Health Office will also be deployed to ensure health monitoring and provide on-site support.

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