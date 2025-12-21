Pagasa: Amihan to reintensify until Monday

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MANILA, Philippines — The northeast monsoon, locally known as amihan, is expected to reintensify until Monday, December 22, according to the state weather bureau.

In a morning forecast on Sunday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the amihan is currently affecting Batanes, which may experience rain showers.

“We expect that in the next few days or until tomorrow this amihan will strengthen again,” Pagasa weather specialist Obet Badrina said.

“In terms of the situation in our ocean, we have not yet raised a gale warning but it is possible to issue a gale warning today because we expect this amihan wind to strengthen,” he likewise noted.

Meanwhile, the weather systems—shear line and easterlies—are also continuously affecting most parts of the country.

Badrina said the shear line, which pertains to the boundary of the northeasterly and easterly winds, is expected to bring moderate to heavy rains over Cagayan and Isabela.

Easterlies

The easterlies—or the warm winds coming from the Pacific Ocean—will bring moderate to widespread rains over the following Luzon areas this Sunday:

Bicol Region

Mimaropa (Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan)

Aurora

Quezon

“The rest of Luzon, including Metro Manila, will still experience isolated or scattered rain showers with thunderstorms in the afternoon until evening. In some areas, in the Ilocos Region, the possibility of rains is less,” Badrina said.

“In Palawan, we also expect cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms caused by the easterlies,” he added.

In Visayas, a greater possibility of cloudy skies with widespread rains is expected over Negros Oriental, Negros Occidental and the southern part of Cebu, due to the easterlies.

As for Mindanao, Badrina said the Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur and Davao Oriental will have scattered rains, also brought by the easterlies.

The rest of the country will have isolated or island rains with lightning and thunderstorms.

No typhoons or low-pressure areas within or outside the Philippine area of responsibility are currently being monitored.

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