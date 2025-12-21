CIIS 2026 to position Cebu as a major economic hub in Asia-Pacific

The Capitol is set to host the Cebu International Investment Summit 2026, which will bring local and foreign investors to the province. | Photo from Capitol PIO/FB Page

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The Cebu Province has announced the launch of the Cebu International Investment Summit (CIIS) 2026, an initiative aimed at attracting foreign and domestic investors and establishing the province as a major economic hub in the Asia-Pacific region.

The summit, organized by the Cebu Provincial Investment and Promotions Division (CPIPD) in partnership with the Enterprise Economic Council, will be held from January 12 to 16, 2026, at the Cebu Provincial Capitol Social Hall.

Provincial officials said the summit seeks to position Cebu not only as a tourism destination but also as a base for manufacturing, healthcare, education, and other real-economy industries.

“We are building a future-ready hub that combines connectivity, talent, and stability. Cebu is open for business, and CIIS 2026 is the gateway,” CPIPD Officer Paulo Uy said in a statement.

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Growing investor interest

The event was formally introduced during a press conference on Friday, December 19, led by global strategist Dr. Brian To and One Tahanan Party-list Rep. Nathaniel Oducado.

According to the panel, the initiative responds to growing investor interest in alternative locations outside traditional economic hubs.

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CIIS 2026 will feature discussions on the Cebu Provincial Investment and Enterprise Code of 2025, which outlines incentives and safeguards for investors.

The gathering also provides a chance to discuss potential public-private partnerships that will “lay the groundwork for sustained investor relationships.”

Officials said sessions will focus on reducing investment risks and presenting projects in advanced manufacturing, life sciences, education partnerships, and infrastructure development.

It will then conclude with business matching sessions, deal rooms, CEO roundtables, and guided site and economic corridor visits.

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Target participants for CIIS 2026

Target participants include senior executives, policymakers, and sovereign wealth representatives from countries such as Japan, South Korea, Mainland China, Singapore, Taiwan, Oman, and Saudi Arabia.

Industry leaders from major Philippine conglomerates, including SM, Megaworld, Cebu Pacific, and Aboitiz Group, are also expected to take part in the summit.

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The event is scheduled ahead of the Sinulog Festival, allowing delegates to participate in business meetings before attending one of the country’s largest cultural celebrations.

Registration for international delegates and media accreditation is expected to open soon, according to the organizers.

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