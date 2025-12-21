Delayed Cebu BRT costs taxpayers P8M in bank fees — COA

The first package of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) will have its first official run this November. | File photo from the DOTr Facebook page

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Delays in implementing the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) cost the Philippine government roughly P8.1 million in commitment fees in 2024 as loans intended to fund the mass transport project remain largely unused.

Last year, the national government paid P1.3 million and P6.83 million in commitment fees to the World Bank’s International Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the Agence Française de Développement (AFD), respectively, the Commission on Audit (COA) revealed in its recent Consolidated Audit Report on ODA-Funded Programs and Projects.

Commitment fees are charges imposed by lenders on the unused portion of a loan once it becomes effective.

READ: Cebu BRT: A commuter’s guide

In the case of the Cebu BRT, the Philippines incurred commitment fees as large portions of the World Bank and AFD–funded loans remained unused for extended periods due to slow project execution, COA explained.

As of December 31, 2024, the government has not used around 72 percent of the $116 million (roughly P6.7 billion in today’s rates) loan from the World Bank, state auditors reported.

READ: Cebu to seek new funders for BRT after World Bank drops funding

Likewise, 94 percent of the $53 million (around P3 billion) loan for the BRT from the French government has yet to be utilized.

COA warned that the continued payment of commitment fees erodes the cost-effectiveness of the Cebu BRT project while taxpayers shoulder additional costs.

Reasons for underutilization

The underutilization of the foreign loans had been traced to prolonged delays in procurement, civil works, and right-of-way acquisition, prompting COA to flag the project anew.

The state’s auditing body identified right-of-way issues as a recurring bottleneck that prevented contractors from proceeding with construction in several project sections.

Additionally, delays in awarding and mobilizing civil works contracts further slowed fund utilization, leaving loan proceeds idle and subject to commitment charges, they explained.

Beyond the immediate financial impact, COA cautioned that delayed implementation exposes the project to greater fiscal risk, including possible cost escalation due to inflation and contract variations.

Currently, the cost of constructing the BRT has already reached P17 billion.

Introduced in the late 1990s, the Cebu BRT is designed to improve public transport efficiency, reduce traffic congestion, and lower emissions in Metro Cebu.

To address the issue plaguing the multi-million project, COA recommended that the implementing agency strengthen project readiness and planning to ensure that loans become effective only when implementation can proceed without major obstacles.

The audit also urged faster resolution of right-of-way concerns, tighter procurement scheduling, and closer monitoring of loan utilization to minimize idle balances.

Without corrective action, auditors warned, the government would continue paying commitment fees on funds that remain undisbursed, costs that yield no immediate benefit to the public.

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