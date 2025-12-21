NY street named after José Rizal in recognition of Filipino diaspora

Consul General Senen Mangalile, Council Member Julie Won, Assembly Member Steven Raga and Congresswoman Grace Meng join members of the Knights of Rizal and other Filipino American organizations in New York at the street naming ceremony. Photo by Michael Magsombol/Knights of Rizal – Astoria Chapter

NEW YORK — The corner of 58th Street and Woodside Avenue in Queens, New York City, recently made news as it was officially co-named “Dr José P Rizal Way” this month of December 2025, in honor of the Philippine national hero and Filipino migrants.

The New York borough has a large Filipino population. Last week’s co-naming ceremony was attended by elected officials, residents, members of the Knights of Rizal, and other Filipino-American organizations.

READ: The lessons of Dr. José Rizal

The celebration was led by Philippine Consul General in New York Senen Mangalile, Assemblyman Steven Raga, City Councilwoman Julie Won and Rep. Grace Meng.

The street co-naming was made possible through the initiative of Raga, the first Filipino American elected to the New York State Assembly, and the efforts of Council Member Won to advance its legislation.

Won said the co-naming reflects the growing Filipino presence in her district and Woodside’s identity as a community shaped by generations of immigrants.

“It’s an honor to co-name a [street] in Woodside after Dr José P Rizal, the national hero for Filipinos in my district and beyond,” Won said. “This co-naming speaks to our ethos as a district of immigrants and honors the contributions and culture of our neighbors in the Filipino diaspora.”

In his remarks during the unveiling ceremony, Mangalile said Rizal’s fight was not limited by geography, as the ideals he championed – including the pursuit of equality, anti-colonialism and women’s rights – remain relevant today.

“The renaming of this intersection is a beautiful and inspiring result of our community working together toward a common goal,” Mangalile added. “It stands as a testament to the power of unity and our collective pride in our heritage.”

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