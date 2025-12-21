DSWD-7 fast-tracks over 24K households for ‘Walang Gutom’ program

The DSWD-7 begins its onboarding of new Walang Gutom program beneficiaries. | Photo from DSWD Field Office 7 – Central Visayas/FB Page

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) has fast-tracked its enrollment of 24,647 households in its Walang Gutom: Food Stamp Program.

DSWD-7 reported that 8,544 households have been screened and registered as of December 19. The agency expects additional beneficiaries as field operations continue.

Qualified beneficiaries receive a monthly food allowance worth ₱3,000 through electronic benefit cards that cannot be exchanged for cash.

Participants are also required to attend nutrition education and productivity-related sessions aimed to promote healthy diets and improve livelihood opportunities.

READ: Social pension payouts to be completed before Christmas — DSWD-7

‘Walang Gutom’ program mass registration

Enrollment activities began on December 15, 2025. It involved personnel from the agency’s Innovations Division and staff from the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps).

Target households were selected through the “Listahanan 3” database. Families in areas affected by recent flooding and earthquakes are given priority.

A mass registration activity was held in Cebu Province on December 18, where field teams processed new beneficiaries for program inclusion.

At the national level, the agency aims to complete enrollment of 300,000 food-insecure households before the end of 2025.

READ: DSWD enrolls additional 300,000 beneficiaries for Walang Gutom program

The program’s expansion is financed through funds released under an Asian Development Bank loan linked to the Reducing Food Insecurity and Undernutrition with Electronic Vouchers (Refuel) initiative.

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