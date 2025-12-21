Tining to Capitol execs: ‘Why ask P25-M for Suroy-Suroy?’

PB Member Celestino Martinez III. | CDN FILE PHOTO

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu Provincial Board (PB) has questioned the current administration’s plans to allocate P25 million for the Suroy-Suroy Sugbo program.

Board Member Celestino ‘Tining’ Martinez III called out the executive department for proposing to fund the Suroy-Suroy Sugbo despite Gov. Pamela Baricuatro’s decision to abolish it.

“Pangutan-a kuno ang executive ngano naa pa na sa ilang budget proposal. Ipatubag kuno na nila ngano naa?” Martinez wrote on social media.

(“Why don’t we ask the executive why it’s still in their budget proposal? Let them answer why it’s still there.”)

The Suroy-Suroy budget

The Committee on Budget and Appropriations reported that the Baricuatro administration intends to set aside P25M for Suroy-Suroy Sugbo, the flagship tourism program of former Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia.

During the first round of budget hearing, the provincial budget officer explained that they needed to provide an allocation for the Suroy-Suroy as mandated by an existing provincial ordinance.

For their part, the committee, chaired by Martinez, proposed to reduce it from P25M to P16M.

“A perusal of the said ordinance, however, shows that even though there is a requirement in the said ordinance for funding of the said program, there is no set amount,” they pointed out.

“Therefore, allocating a significant amount of funds for programs [that] will not be pursued is a waste of the provincial government’s resources,” the committee added.

Baricuatro and Martinez

Lately, Baricuatro and Martinez exchanged words on social media following the PB’s plans to completely defund the Cebu People’s Action Center (CPAC), an initiative by the incumbent governor, over technicalities and legal reasons.

The move earned the ire of Baricuatro, who, in response, insinuated that it may have been politically motivated, an accusation Martinez took offense at and vehemently denied.

Recently, the legislator clarified that Garcia had no hand in the budget hearings amid unofficial reports and “political insinuations.” Likewise, the PB had not met with the former governor over official matters, he added.

“The last time I met with Governor Gwen was about five months ago, during a meeting at the Provincial Capitol to introduce the incoming board members of the 17th Sangguniang Panlalawigan. Since then, she has not communicated with me regarding any matter related to the ongoing budget deliberations,” explained Martinez.

READ: Cebu gov gets TRO to stop suspension; accepts election loss

Baricuatro’s administration proposed a P11.9-billion budget for 2026, a drastic reduction compared to this year’s P25 billion.

The PB will be conducting another round of budget hearings this Monday, December 22.

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