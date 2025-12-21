PNP starts probe of Cabral’s driver on ex-DPWH usec’s death

DEEP RAVINE Investigators examine the rock and boulder-strewn bottom of a deep ravine beside Kennon Road (inset lower right) where the body of former Public Works Undersecretary Maria Catalina Cabral (inset) was found past midnight on Friday in Tuba, Benguet. | CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS

MANILA, Philippines — The driver of the late Public Works Undersecretary Maria Catalina “Cathy” Cabral is now subject to interrogation, Philippine National Police (PNP) acting chief Melencio Nartatez said on Sunday.

Nartatez said the probe of driver Ricardo Hernandez is the next step of the evidence-gathering by the police after Cabral’s death was confirmed.

“The next step is to establish what really happened and this is now the focus of all our efforts in relation to this case,” Nartatez said in a statement, noting that this is the reason why the resigned undersecretary’s driver is being subjected to questioning.

READ: Who was Cathy Cabral, former DPWH official who died in alleged fall?

Cabral was found lifeless at the bottom of a deep ravine along Kennon Road in Benguet province. She was reported to have died from falling, based on initial investigation.

Earlier, the PNP said Hernandez is now a person of interest in the case.

READ: Questions shroud Cabral death; PNP scrambles for evidence

Hernandez first reported to police that Cabral was missing around 5 p.m. on Thursday, two hours after leaving her on the side of Kennon Road at Purok Maramal, Sitio Camp 5 in Barangay Camp 4 in Benguet’s Tuba town.

According to Hernandez, it was Cabral’s request to be left there on her own. When she was found at 8 p.m., she was unconscious.

On Saturday, an image of a woman believed to be Cabral sitting on a concrete shoulder barrier on Kennon Road emerged in a selfie taken by Hernandez.

Nartetez, meanwhile, also said PNP is coordinating with the Independent Commission for Infrastructure and other agencies concerned to determine the pieces of evidence that need to be secured in relation to the flood control probe.

In a related development, operatives of National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in Cordillera Administrative Region served a search warrant at a hotel in Baguio City on Saturday.

NBI said the search warrant was issued by Judge Michael Francisco of the Regional Trial Court of Baguio City’s Branch 6.

Cabral and her driver had checked in at this hotel before returning to the area where she was found dead.

The former undersecretary, who resigned from the DPWH in September, had been linked to alleged irregularities in flood control and infrastructure projects, but she denied any involvement in kickback schemes.

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