Pam orders relentless crackdown vs child exploitation in Cebu

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CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro has directed law enforcement and social agencies to pursue anyone who takes advantage of children, emphasizing that Cebu will not tolerate abuse and exploitation under any circumstance.

Speaking at the recent Cebu Against Child Sex Tourism (CAST)-13 Annual Conference, Baricuatro addressed child protection advocates, law enforcers, social workers, and private sector partners:

“Let me be very clear: there is no place in Cebu for those who exploit children. Not in our communities. Not in our tourism sector. Not during disasters. Not ever.”

During the activity, Baricuatro presented her administration’s two-pronged strategy combining strict enforcement with preventive measures.

She instructed the Philippine National Police (PNP) and all concerned agencies to immediately identify, investigate, and dismantle illegal operations targeting children.

“These operations must be shut down swiftly and without hesitation. Law enforcement, social workers, local governments, and civil society groups must work together to ensure enforcement is firm, coordinated, and child-centered,” Baricuatro added.

At the same time, she pointed out that child protection also requires proactive prevention. She highlighted the need for barangays to have trained responders, safe rescue centers, and clear protocols during emergencies.

“Protection also means prevention. Listening to children and families is vital — they often see the warning signs first,” the governor said.

READ: Roadmap launched vs online sexual abuse, child exploitation

Child exploitation in Cebu declining

Once a hotspot for online sexual abuse and exploitation of children (OSAEC), Cebu has seen a sharp decline in trafficked minors.

According to a report from non-profit group International Justice Mission (IJM), the prevalence of children trafficked in bars and brothels in Cebu has dropped by 72 percent as of 2024.

Despite this progress, authorities remain vigilant, particularly with the ever-expanding reach of the internet.

Between 2023 and 2024, more than 40 children were rescued from online sexual abuse and exploitation in Central Visayas, the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) reported.

That’s why several localities here have also passed ordinances in a bid to strengthen measures aimed at protecting children from online sexual predators.

In the meantime, the Capitol commended concerned groups and agencies, such as CAST, the Children’s Legal Bureau (CLB), police, and social workers, for their dedication to safeguarding children in Cebu. / ###

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