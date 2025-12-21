Chronic kidney disease is becoming more common among young Filipinos

(This article is first of two parts) | File photo

When Kyle Terence Abanto was only 23 years old, his doctor delivered to him perhaps the worst news in his life: he had stage 5 chronic kidney disease (CKD5), the end-stage of the illness that is currently incurable.

The diagnosis handed to him was a life sentence, but one without iron bars, since in all likelihood, he would be attached to a dialysis machine for the rest of his life. From then on, creating normalcy in his daily affairs has been struggle.

Now at 26 years old, Abanto is one of an estimated 7 million-plus young adult Filipinos who have developed different stages of chronic kidney disease.

Local and international experts warn that CKD patients are getting younger in recent years, primarily due to unhealthy lifestyle behaviors such as excessive consumption of processed foods that are high in sodium, fat, and sugars.

Keloid scars

When the Inquirer visited Abanto at his family home in San Rafael, Bulacan province, he showed two prominent keloid scars on his upper arm that were dark and scabbing. The spots mark the spot where a catheter is placed during his four-hour dialysis sessions thrice a week.

He remembered how he got another scar, a one-inch long keloid on the lower part of his neck.

It was back in June 2022, when he first experienced “signs” of the disease: fatigue, pain and swelling in some parts of his body, frequent vomiting, and loss of appetite.

“I just ignored it back then. Maybe I was just exhausted because I was at that point in my life when I was reaching for my dreams. I had lots of things in store for myself,” he said.

Abanto hoped to be a photographer, cinematographer, content creator, and dancer, among other things — and, more importantly, a husband and a father.

But a month later, his symptoms suddenly got worse.

“One night, I just felt that my body could not take it anymore, so I asked my mother to finally take me to the hospital. I just passed out afterwards,” he recalled.

When he woke up, a catheter was already inserted in his neck and connected to his heart to filter blood. He had to undergo an emergency hemodialysis.

“The doctor told me that I had end-stage kidney disease. Both of my kidneys were no longer functioning. To be able to live longer, I had to get dialysis sessions thrice a week, or if fortunate, get a kidney transplant,” Abanto said.

“My family and I were in denial. How could I get that sick when I was still young?” he added.

They even went to faith healers, believing that what he had could be just a hex by someone angry at him.

His condition, however, did not get any better.

READ: Major win for dialysis patients: Peritoneal dialysis coverage up P1.2M

Lifestyle choices

His doctor told him frankly that it was mainly his poor lifestyle choices, especially the ultra-processed foods (UPFs) he regularly and excessively consumed, that contributed to him developing chronic kidney disease at such an early age.

“I knew it was my fault, but I did not know better. I was focused on reaching my goals. All I remembered was I was eating anything that I could easily eat. Everything ‘instant’ and ready to be consumed, I ate them. And I really liked salty foods,” Abanto said.

His diet was mostly instant pancit canton, cup noodles, different canned goods such as corned beef and luncheon meat, and potato chips of different flavors and brands. “Combo meals” of fries, burgers, and soft drinks were his usual orders in fast-food restaurants.

These UPFs are calorie-dense, highly palatable, cheap, and can be bought almost everywhere. They contain excessive amounts of sugar, sodium, saturated or trans fats, and preservatives to ensure a long shelf life.

Abanto also remembered taking at least a tablet of painkillers each day just to get relief from headaches and body pains, so he could finish more passion projects.

“I believed what I was doing was just normal. Every one of the people my age was eating instant foods. Self-medicating was also the norm. I was young, and I was supposed to be healthy and strong — or so I thought,” he said.

Diagnosed with end-stage kidney disease, Kyle Abanto, 26, spends four hours every other day for his dialysis sessions. He says he developed the disease after years of excessively consuming food high in preservatives. “Whichever is easy to eat, that’s only what I consume. Instant products. All kinds of processed food,” Abanto says in Filipino, adding he may have refrained from indulging in such food had they borne warning labels then. Photo by EJ Cruz

Undiagnosed chronic kidney disease cases

Experts estimate that there are at least 13 million Filipinos affected by various stages of chronic kidney disease. The majority of these cases remain undiagnosed, as early stages of chronic kidney disease show no signs of symptoms.

Nephrologists from the National Kidney and Transplant Institute (NKTI) recently raised the alarm about the rise in the number of young Filipinos undergoing dialysis.

Even President Marcos expressed alarm at the number of young adults getting hemodialysis sessions, especially those diagnosed with CKD, when he visited the NKTI in Quezon City in June.

Citing data from the Philippine Renal Disease Registry, NKTI doctors said the majority of patients diagnosed with kidney disease, at 57.44 percent, were between the ages of 20 and 59 years old.

It also worried doctors to find that young people had overtaken senior citizens — at 40.82 percent — as the majority of CKD patients.

READ: 35-year-old trike driver battles kidney disease

The rest were the youngest age groups: patients 10 years old and below at 1.11 percent, and those aged 11 to 19 at 0.62 percent.

While they were at the lower end of the curve, younger Filipinos with renal diseases were also slowly increasing in number.

According to NKTI pediatric nephrology consultant Dr. Ana Katherine Alas, cases of CKD in children increased from 144 (9.3 percent) in 2023 to 301 (12.1 percent) in 2024, or a 3-percent hike.

21st-century shift

“In the 1990s up to 2000s, the most common cause of end-stage renal disease was glomerulonephritis,” NKTI emergency department head Dr. Anthony Russell Villanueva said.

The condition refers to the kidneys’ filtering units getting damaged — usually a complication among the elderly resulting from pre-existing conditions like high blood pressure and diabetes.

“It is unrelated to food or nutrition,” said Villanueva.

“But by the 2000s, the Filipino diet shifted to Western foods, with preference for fast food — ultra-processed, salty and sweet foods. This has contributed to the increase in CKD patients,” he explained.

According to world health experts, the turn of the 21st century saw the “most striking change” in food systems, first in high-income countries, then in low-and middle-income countries, when meals and dishes prepared from unprocessed or minimally processed foods veered toward ultra-processed food and drink products.

“The result is diets with excessive energy density, high in free sugars and unhealthy fats and salt, and low in dietary fiber that increase the risk of obesity and other diet-related noncommunicable diseases,” read a report by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

The study said the Asia-Pacific region showed the fastest growth in the amount of ultra-processed products sold per person. From merely 18.4 kilos per capita (kpc) in 2000, it grew by 82.6 percent to 33.6 kpc in 2013.

In contrast, North America during the same period showed a decrease in the consumption of UPFs, from 328.9 kpc in 2000 to 299.6 kpc in 2013.

A year later, the Global Panel on Agriculture and Food Systems for Nutrition, in its 2016 report, said the sale of UPFs and sugar-sweetened beverages continued to grow exclusively in lower-middle income countries, including the Philippines, and upper-middle income countries.

It noted that the sale of these unhealthy foods and drinks in Southeast Asia was expected to approach the level of high-income countries by 2035.

Kyle’s mother, 46-year-old Amabeth, helps him in organizing his maintenance medications to slow down the progression of his CKD, manage its complications and treat other related conditions. He needs to take at least 20 different drugs a day. Photo by Andre Esguerra

Mental health issues

Following his CKD5 diagnosis, Abanto developed anxiety and depression. His self-esteem dropped following physical changes in his body due to the disease. His skin got darker and yellowish, he had swelling in different parts of the body, and the scars on his arms from the multiple catheter insertions were growing in size and number.

Because of his sickness, he was not able to finish his sociology course at Camarines Norte State College. He would have earned his degree in 2023.

“At first, I tried to keep it cool. But eventually, after all the same dialysis sessions, I realized that my world had stopped from turning because I am forever sick,” he said.

“The most heartbreaking realization for me is that I will be stuck in the clinic half of my life, waiting for each dialysis session to end. How can I achieve all my dreams with these difficulties?” Abanto lamented.

Numerous studies have found that chronic kidney disease not only presents physiological challenges, but also imposes a heavy emotional and psychological burden, especially on young adult patients.

About 30 to 60 percent of dialysis patients show symptoms of clinical depression, which can decrease the likelihood that they will seek, continue, and adhere to their medical treatments.

For young CKD patients like Abanto, physical limitations lead to considerable psychological distress, as they grapple with the distance between their aspirations and their current capabilities.

Many families also struggle with the steep expenses of a lifetime of dialysis sessions, estimated to cost around P1 million a year even with financial assistance from the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) and other government offices.

Depression is exacerbated by guilt due to feelings of being a financial burden on the family, prompting some CKD patients to avoid seeking care to reduce expenses.

Anxiety about finances can also lead to delayed treatments, skipping medications, or relying on alternative but ineffective therapies.

Amabeth says she would have already donated her kidney to her son if not for an existing heart problem. She laments not being able to help Kyle from contracting stage 5 chronic kidney disease. She believes the typical nutrition facts behind food products fall short in informing consumers. “Who will bother reading texts that small? Not everyone will be informed,” she says in Filipino. Photo by Andre Esguerra

Where are the CKD warnings?

Abanto remained optimistic he could somehow return to his normal life in the future. He was hopeful that he would soon receive a new set of kidneys from a deceased donor at the NKTI, despite the long list of names on queue for the live-saving procedure.

A kidney transplant is considered the “gold standard” treatment option for CKD5 patients to prolong their life expectancy and improve their quality of life.

Abanto acknowledged that he was still privileged because he had the complete support of his family, loved ones, and even his employer.

During Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, he goes by himself to the dialysis clinic, which takes him about 45 minutes of travel time.

“While my dialysis classmates were all asleep during the four-hour session, I am still working. I ask the nurse to set me a table where I can put my laptop and do my video editing,” he said.

“I still need to work because I do not want to become a burden to my family. I always tell my mom that I do not want to be useless just because I am sick. I want to do something for myself,” he added.

On other days of the week, aside from working at home, he plays computer games, or creates content for his social media accounts.

Sometimes, he would visit his girlfriend in Manila, or meet up with fellow young dialysis patients who are part of a support group.

“Through the content I create on social media, I have learned that there are also many young CKD patients like me. They told me that I was their inspiration to continue living,” he said.

“Learning that I am not alone in this fight, and that there are people out there who share the same struggles I face every day, makes me somehow relieved and happy,” he added.

“I always ask, ‘Why me?’ If only there were warnings provided to me that what I had been eating or drinking were unhealthy and could lead to me becoming a CKD patient, this would not be happening to me. Maybe there would be fewer young ones like me who need to suffer from this lifetime disease,” he said.

(To be continued)

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In September, Abanto successfully underwent a kidney transplant operation, the organ coming from a deceased donor. While PhilHealth now shoulders the standard costs of medications and tests, his family still has to shoulder other expenses not covered by the Z-Benefit Package for post-kidney transplantation services, including other maintenance medications and immunosuppressants.

Those who would like to help Kyle and his family may send their donations to the following accounts:

BDO

4895 0409 0059 5626

Kyle Terence U. Abanto

Gcash

09166878560

Kyle Terence Abanto

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(This report was written with the support of Healthy Philippines Alliance, a national coalition of civil society organizations committed to advancing the health and well-being of all Filipinos.)