Cebu City Christmas hoops: CTR sweeps eliminations, Welec stays alive

CTR players and coaches huddle up during a timeout. | CDN Digital photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Chase Tower Runs capped a flawless elimination-round run with a fourth straight victory, blasting the Mighty Warriors of God, 143–100 in the Cebu City Christmas Basketball League.

Although the matchup at the Cebu City Sports Institute on Saturday, December 20 had no bearing on league standings, the star-studded squad showed no mercy against the veteran-laden Mighty Warriors.

CTR previously secured a finals berth against the Blancas Golden Knights.

Miguel Gastador, who made his presence felt after sitting out the team’s previous three games, paced CTR.

READ: CTR routs Welec to face Blancas in Christmas league finals

Gastador’s blitz

The former University of San Jose-Recoletos Jaguar and Cesafi Slam Dunk champion erupted for a game-high 34 points to go with seven assists, six rebounds, one steal, and one block on an efficient 14-of-23 shooting clip.

Jared Bahay added 15 points, the same output produced by former UST Growling Tiger Nic Cabañero.

Veteran gunner Dondon Hontiveros chipped in 16 markers, while Frederick Pasturan tallied 14 points.

Froilan Mangubat flirted with a double-double, finishing with 12 points and nine rebounds.

In defeat, Shaq Imperial led the Mighty Warriors with 28 points.

Jaybie Mantilla and Joshua Dela Cerna contributed 12 points apiece, while Adjing Rosano added 11.

READ: Cebu City Christmas League: CTR rolls past Blancas

Welec still breathing

Meanwhile, Welec Trucking Services stayed alive in the race after eking out a 122–118 win over the Richie Boy Ballers behind a monster performance from Jayson Balabag.

Balabag posted a 24-point, 15-rebound double-double and came close to a triple-double with eight assists.

Reinhard Jumamoy of the National University Bulldogs backed him up with 19 points, while Kid Tuba-on scored 15.

JZ Dizon added 10 points, with Matt Flores also making his presence felt.

For the Richie Boy Ballers, Zylle Cabellon of the UV Green Lancers led the charge with 24 points, followed by Raul Gentallan with 21 and AJ Sacayan with 20.

Neon Chavez chipped in 12 points in a spirited contest that featured seven lead changes and three deadlocks.

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