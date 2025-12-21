UC table tennis: 25-year reign founded on practice, pressure, pride

The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters’ table tennis team with university chairman Augusto W. Go. | CDN Digital photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Winning a championship already entails a steep climb. Defending it for a quarter-century is something else.

For the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters table tennis team, dominance has not been a moment but a way of life.

Earlier this month, the Webmasters once again asserted their place as the gold standard of the Cesafi table tennis tournament, securing their 25th straight overall championship.

True to tradition, UC ruled across all divisions, sweeping the men’s and women’s collegiate titles and topping both the boys’ and girls’ high school categories.

READ: UC continues unmatched Cesafi table tennis run with 25th title

Unmatched feat

The feat is unmatched in the league’s history. And it continues to prompt a familiar question: How have the players won over and over again?

According to UC athletic director and former head coach Jessica Honoridez, the teams has no no mystery formula.

What they have instead is a culture thay built patiently over time and guarded fiercely every single season.

READ: UC shines in SHS-AdC–Taiwan Taoyuan Table Tennis Invitational

Dynasty’s roots

Honoridez laid the foundation of the dynasty when Cesafi was formed in 2001 to succeed the Cebu Amateur Athletic Association.

Since the very beginning, she set standards that went beyond medals and trophies.

Discipline, daily work, and shared responsibility became the team’s currency.

Despite producing elite players year after year, Honoridez insisted their success always rested on something simple.

READ: UC Webmasters clinch table tennis crown for 24th straight year

Training as standard

“We’re not setting any standards; our only standard is practice,” she said.

That commitment showed in the most ordinary of routines.

The UC table tennis team trains at their facility behind the Cebu Coliseum, often wrapping up sessions past 9 p.m.

The nightly grind has quietly become part of the program’s identity.

READ: Team Philippines places sixth overall at SEA Games 2025

Competent hands

Still, Honoridez believes such a system only works under the right hands.

This is why she takes pride in seeing her former player, now head coach John Vincent Cabaluna, carry the program forward and lead the Webmasters to yet another Cesafi crown.

“Pasalamat gyud ko ni coach John sa pag-focus sa training. Ang program naa na gyud diha, grateful kaayo ko ni coach kay hands-on ug grabe ang dedication. Kun giunsa nako sila before, iyahang na-continue and even gi-exceed,” said Honoridez.

(I am really thankful to coach John because he focuses on training. The program is already there. I am grateful to the coach for being hands-on and seriously dedicated. He has continued and even exceeded my treatment of the players.)

Responsibility to deliver

Beyond the training floor, pressure played a key role in sustaining UC’s edge.

Honoridez admitted that the full backing of university chairman Augusto Go, equal to his support for the university’s other flagship sports programs came with an unspoken obligation to deliver.

For the Webmasters, support and accountability went hand in hand.

“Para nako lang, dili pwede nga dili sila maka-deliver kay naa gyuy makaingon nga biased ug gipaboran ang table tennis. So, kinahanglan maintain lang gyud kay grabe ang pressure namo. Kinahanglan gyud modaog pirmi ang table tennis,” she said.

(For me, they must not fail to deliver. Otherwise, someone might say that the table tennis program obtained special favors. The table tennis team must always win.)

Wooed by other schools

UC’s prolonged success has not gone unnoticed. Over the years, rival schools have tried to lure away Webmasters standouts.

According to Honoridez, those attempts failed because what made UC special was never just individual talent.

Other teams had the players, but not the program.

Cabaluna attested to the culture Honoridez instilled from day one. To him, the team operates more like a family than a collection of athletes, bound by shared sacrifice and accountability.

Storm-tested bond

That bond was tested last November during the onslaught of typhoon Tino, when high school standout Athena Suposo lost her belongings after floods hit her home in Liloan.

Without hesitation, Honoridez and the entire UC table tennis community stepped in, providing her with clothes, equipment, and support.

Suposo later went on to win the Cesafi high school girls singles title.

“Ang culture, environment, ug tanang rules ni Ma’am (Honoridez) ang amo gi-follow sukad sa una, in training and beyond. Mahuman mi mga 9 p.m. na tungod sa among dedication. Bisan atong pagbagyo nag-training mi kay amo gyung gipangandaman og maayo. Kadtong gipintalan ang gym namo, didto mi sa Magnum Sports Complex nag-training,” said Cabaluna.

(Since the beginning, we followed the culture and rules of Ma’am Honoridez. We would finish training at 9 p.m. because we are dedicated. Even during the typhoon, we trained and prepared very well for the tournament. When our gym was under renovation, we went to Magnus Sports Complext to train.)

Serene turnover

Now watching from the sidelines, Honoridez has fully entrusted the program to Cabaluna.

Where she once sat beside her coaches during crucial matches, she now observes from a distance, confident that the system she built is in capable hands.

She remains ambitious, hoping that through committed coaches and players, UC’s table tennis dynasty will endure for another 25 years and more, and continue to exemplify excellence in Cesafi.

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