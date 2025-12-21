Romeo Acop, lawmaker who took on corruption and drug war, dies at 78

Antipolo City 2nd District Rep. Romeo Acop —Photo from House of Representatives

MANILA, Philippines — Antipolo City 2nd District Representative Romeo Acop has died after a heart attack, according to longtime friend and House Deputy Speaker Ronaldo Puno. Acop was 78.

In a message to INQUIRER, Puno expressed that their hearts are broken with Acop’s passing. The veteran lawmaker was a long-time National Unity Party member, where Puno serves as chairperson.

Puno said he considered Acop a friend “for more than 25 years.”

“Sadly, he has really passed on. Our hearts are broken. He was a friend for more than 25 years and a devoted, courageous, HONEST public servant,” Puno, also an Antipolo City representative, said.

“The Congress and our country are the lesser for his loss,” he lamented.

Official police reports stated that Pat. Frank Louie Pastrana, who was assigned to Acop, and Acop’s youngest child, Dr. Karla Marie Acop, tried to enter the lawmaker’s room.

They then found Acop lying on the floor with his duty nurse. Acop was then brought to the Assumption Hospital at 10:20 p.m., but was eventually pronounced dead at 10:56 p.m.

Romeo Acop made a mark at the House of Representatives with his tactical examination of resource persons during legislative inquiries — whether it be regarding transportation concerns, public safety, illegal drug issues and more recently, corruption allegations.

In March 2023, Acop scolded Antipolo police officers for saying that a buy-bust operation was conducted in October 2022 against a woman in Antipolo City, when a closed-circuit television camera footage showed that the same woman was abducted in a location different from police reports.

Despite being a former police general himself, Acop eventually revealed that he received several other letters from arrested suspects informing him that they were also abducted by police officers doing anti-drug operations.

READ: Acop: What do you need 20 guns for?

It was through Romeo Acop’s questioning at the House committee on good government and public accountability hearing that the issue of allegedly fictitious names signing the acknowledgement receipts (AR) for confidential expenses made by Vice President Sara Duterte’s offices was first raised.

ARs are documents submitted to the Commission on Audit to prove that funding for projects had reached its intended beneficiaries, which, in this case, are confidential informants.

Acop noticed that one of the individuals who signed the ARs was named ‘Mary Grace Piattos’ — which he said was a name similar to a restaurant and a potato chip brand.

Later on, Lanao del Sur 1st District Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong showed two ARs — one from OVP and another DepEd — which were both received by a certain Kokoy Villamin. However, the signatures and handwriting used by Villamin in the two documents differed.

Both Piattos and Villamin’s names were also not found on the Philippine Statistics Authority database for live birth, marriage and death.

READ: House probe: OVP, DepEd CFs received by same man, different signatures

Romeo Acop was eventually elected as a member of the House prosecution team tasked to pursue the case against Duterte, after her impeachment.

Yet, Acop’s skills as a former head of the Philippine National Police’s Criminal Investigation and Detection Group came during the quad committee hearings of the 19th Congress, where he and the chairpersons of four House panels unlocked a scheme that ties the past administration’s drug war to the illegal activities in Pogos, human rights violations, and a rewards system for police officers.

After several grueling hearings, Romeo Acop as senior vice chairperson of the quad committee delivered the panels’ report, noting that the quad committee has uncovered tracks to a “grand criminal enterprise” with former president Rodrigo Duterte at the center of it.

READ: Acop warns: Dropping Sara Duterte impeachment sends wrong message

In his summary of all the 13 House of Representatives quad committee hearings dating back to August 16, 2024, Romeo Acop says Duterte and his trusted officials have figured in discussions, even as his administration strongly advocated against crime and illegal drugs.

At one point during the House flood control investigation, Acop trained the spotlight on the late Public Works Undersecretary Maria Catalina Cabral when the congressman called her out for her failure to identify the law that created the agency’s own charter.

Romeo Acop had asked Cabral about how the DPWH should have been knowledgeable about ghost flood control projects if it stuck to the processes laid down in an executive order (EO) signed in 1987.

The lawmaker was referring to EO No. 124, which was crafted during the time of former President Corazon Aquino. That order facilitated the agency’s transformation from the Marcos era-Ministry of Public Works and Highways to the modern day DPWH.

When Cabral replied that she did not know the EO’s number, Romeo Acop questioned why the undersecretary herself seemed to be unaware of DPWH’s own charter.

READ: Acop: Usec’s ignorance of DPWH charter law shows magnitude of problems

One of Romeo Acop’s last public appearances was when he, Puno and other NUP members announced their intention to file an ethics complaint against former NUP stalwart and Cavite 4th District Rep. Francisco “Kiko” Barzaga for conduct unbecoming of a public official. /apl /mr

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