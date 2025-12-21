SHS-AdC’s Rasmo, Aoquico reflect on tough journey to Cesafi 5-peat title

SHS-AdC Magis Eagles players, coaching staff, and officials pose for a group photo during the awarding. | CDN photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cesafi’s winningest high school basketball coach, Rommel Rasmo, and his trusted assistant, Francis Aoquico, looked back at how demanding and rewarding their latest title run with the Sacred Heart School–Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles was.

At season’s end, they stood atop the league once more, completing a rare five-peat run and delivering the school’s ninth Cesafi high school basketball crown — also Rasmo’s ninth as head coach.

The journey, however, was far from smooth.

Plagued by uncertainty, a bunch of rookies, and a shortage of proven holdovers, Rasmo and Aoquico began the season unsure of how quickly the team could come together. What initially looked like a vulnerable mix of newcomers and reserves slowly evolved into a group defined by toughness, composure, and a quiet confidence under pressure.

READ: CESAFI FINALS: SHS-AdC Magis Eagles sweep UC, secure rare five-peat

Adding Suico

Rasmo traced the team’s formation to a pivotal decision early on with the return of Cebuano combo guard Henry Kristoffer Suico, a former Ateneo Blue Eaglet looking to spend his final high school year back home.

“Right after the season, kadto nangita na kami, when we found out that Henry Suico decided to go home in Cebu, we tried to sit down with his family, and we were happy that he committed to us. Kailangan namin was leadership and experience, which Henry has. Plus, he is a former Sacred Hearter,” said Rasmo.

Suico quickly became the team’s anchor in the backcourt, finishing as the No. 2 overall Cesafi high school player under the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) statistical points system with 39.7, trailing only Mythical Five member Kenneth Fuller of Cebu Eastern College.

READ: Ricky Vargas elected new SBP president

“I believe he was perfect for the needs of the team. I could say perfect fit gyud siya sa team, siya ang needed for the experience, because the available in our pool were just quality backups like Monterola [Yani] and Cabibihan [Gabriel], who is from our under-15 pool,” Rasmo said.

Despite his impact, Suico was left out of the Mythical Five — an omission that raised eyebrows. Rasmo, however, never doubted his value.

“Dako gyud ug impact si Henry, mao gyud among gipangita niya. I could say sa lahat na na add namin, we were blessed to have Henry talaga. Ever since, if you look at it, we always have quality guards from Jared, even before Mike Boniel, Eric Jabalon, and Froilan Maglasang last year, this year perfect gyud si Henry,” he added.

Impactful big men

While the guards steadied the ship, Rasmo also credited the team’s frontcourt for answering the call late in the season. Breakout big man Iven Cardinas, second-year player Jacob Lacson, rookie Jibson Gaviola, and former University of Cebu standout Gabriel Gonzales provided the physical presence the Magis Eagles needed, particularly during their finals sweep of UC.

“Lacson was already there, even si Cardinas, but Gaviola is our newest addition from our under-15 team. He was part of our pool last year, but we still had Fjellvang and Rota last year. Of course, si Gabriel Gonzales, he is a former UC Baby Webmasters. They all stepped up late in the season that helped us clinch the No. 2 seed,” said Rasmo.

In total, only six players returned from the previous season. The rest were drawn from Team B, the under-15 pool, and last-minute additions like Suico. Still, Rasmo saw familiarity with the system as their hidden edge.

Rasmo said, “Sabi ko ni Francis [Aoquico], itong team na to is composed of rookies mostly. It’s not our first time having this team, it’s pretty much the same as our team in 2019. Konti lang yung holdover. The rest were from team 2 and our 15-under, but they are already familiar with the system. I’m confident that they will further develop and create chemistry with our team.”

“To be honest, hindi naman mahirap sila i-coach. I am blessed to have all the coaches and resources para ma compensate lahat ng needs and to form the team. After our training this season, we went to Siquijor, Manila, [where] we familiarized our system because we stayed together for many nights and weeks. Malaking bagay yun sa growth at familiarization nila. Syempre may bond na kami,” he added.

Filling in the needs

For Aoquico, the team’s potential was evident even before the season tipped off. Tasked with scouting and roster balance, he made sure the Magis Eagles addressed their most pressing needs — without straying from the program’s philosophy.

“Sa program po kasi namin, yung kinukuha lang namin every year is yung kulang lang ng team. This year kulang kami ng point guard. We are very thankful kasi si Henry Suico bumalik dito sa Cebu. Di naman kami katulad sa ibang school na unlimited yung recruitment. Priority din namin yung mga homegrown players namin,” said Aoquico.

He also pointed to the coaching staff’s unity as a major factor behind their sustained success.

“All of the coaches naman are very important sa program. Tulong-tulong naman kami lahat. Coach Rommel helped us a lot, and grabi yung trust sa amin coaches. Pero it’s very challenging this season because dami po kaming rookie ngayon. We knew na malalakas yung team this season kaya pinagbutihan lang namin,” he explained.

In the end, Rasmo and Aoquico agreed that this championship carried special weight — not just because it completed a five-peat but also because it was achieved amid transition, doubt, and constant pressure.

Rasmo summed up the program’s enduring success by pointing to what he called a vital trinity of the school, the parents, and the benefactors working together behind the scenes that made the SHS-AdC Magis Eagles basketball program arguably the most successful program in the country.

“I really believe that’s one of our big advantages to exist as champions,” Rasmo concluded.

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