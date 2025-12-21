Archbishop leads ‘Simbang Gabi’ for new generation in Los Angeles

Some 34 Filipino priests serenaded parishioners with traditional Christmas songs at the start of “Simbang Gabi” last Monday at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in Los Angeles, California. | INQUIRER.net photo by Danny Petilla

LOS ANGELES — The senses are overloaded by the unmistakable fragrance of incense floating in the air, punctured by the sound of soaring Tagalog Christmas carols and the kaleidoscopic flickering from “parol” (Christmas lanterns).

That is what most Filipino-Americans churchgoers saw, felt and heard last Monday night. They began the yearly “Simbang Gabi” tradition inside the historic Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels here to usher in the Christmas season in this part of America.

“Simbang Gabi is not only a celebration. It is a living tradition that connects us to our roots, strengthens our community and draws us closer to God,” said Leo Sales, the organizer of the nine-day Masses. These draw much of the Filipino diaspora to Catholic churches around California at this time of the year.

READ: What is Misa de Gallo—is it different from Simbang Gabi?

Through tough times

Immigration raids on immigrant communities in the United States and the raging corruption scandal in their homeland have failed to dampen the religious fervor of Filipinos. They have been observing this tradition for centuries. They even brought this to all corners of the world where they migrate.

“This just proves how strong our faith is, wherever we are in the world,” Consul General Adelio Cruz told this reporter. His family offered the bread and wine during the offertory. LA Archbishop Jose H. Gomez led the Mass. At least 34 Filipino priests from around Southern California concelebrated with the archbishop.

This unique Simbang Gabi celebration here has been around ever since this iconic cathedral at the heart of LA opened to worshippers in 2002.

“This is our 23rd Simbang Gabi. And we are going strong, despite going through tough times during the pandemic in 2020,” said Noel Motus, president of the Filipino Ministry in the archdiocese of Los Angeles.

READ: LOOK: First day of Misa de Gallo at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral

Parol parade, Pinoy carols

Motus, a retired hotel executive who hails from Kalibo, Aklan—home of the Ati-Atihan Festival—is being credited for adding a flair of pageantry to the Simbang Gabi. He added to it the “Parade of Parols.” The uniquely Filipino star-shaped lanterns symbolize the star of Bethlehem that believers say led pilgrims to the manger where Jesus was born.

At the end of the Mass, a group of Filipino priests also treated churchgoers to an impromptu concert of traditional Christmas carols.

Some worshipers became misty-eyed. The San Pedro Choir from Long Beach, California sang “Kumukutikutitap” by Ryan Cayabyab and “Sa Ugoy ng Duyan” by Lucio San Pedro and Levi Celerio. All three composers are national artists in the Philippines.

READ: LIST: Cebu churches for Simbang Gabi 2025

Gone global

“Our Simbang Gabi has become a global event,” noted Fr. Joy Lawrence Santos, pastor of St. Genevieve church in Panorama City. He saw in his Facebook feed that at least 30,000 overseas Filipino workers jampacked St. Mary’s Church in Dubai during the Simbang Gabi. Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle celebrated the Mass there.

But nobody was more thrilled and inspired than new priest Fr. Joseph Cruz.

“I remember my mom and dad, aunts and uncles waking up early to go to church for the Simbang Gabi,” said Cruz. Archbishop Gomez ordained the 56-year-old on May 31.

He celebrated his first Simbang Gabi as a priest last Tuesday at the St. Mel Church in Woodland Hills, California.

Spanish-era tradition, generational change

Spanish friars started during colonial times in the Philippines to attract the fealty and devotion of farmers working the fields. The tradition is going through a generational transition.

Motus turned 70 last Tuesday. He is set to bring in new blood to keep this tradition running for years to come.

“I am a Simbang Gabi baby and proud of it,” Motus said.

They call this transition in leadership “from the first Noel to Leo the Fourteenth,” a wordplay on the popular Christmas song and current American pope.

READ: Rediscover Simbang Gabi as journey of faith – Cardinal Tagle

“With pride, we are ready to accept the challenge of preserving this tradition for our younger generation,” said Sales. The 38-year-old works as a physical therapist in an LA hospital.

The torch is passed and this vibrant religious and cultural tradition is secured. INQ

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