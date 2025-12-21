Alleged marijuana peddler nabbed in Loon, Bohol

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 26-year-old food vendor, accused of peddling marijuana, was arrested in Loon town, Bohol, on Sunday, December 21.

The suspect, only identified as “Johnny-Johnny,” was nabbed in a buy-bust operation at 2:48 a.m. in Purok 7, Barangay Song-on, Loon, according to the local police.

Authorities seized approximately 608 grams of suspected dried marijuana leaves in block form from “Johnny-Johnny” with an estimated street value of P73,000.

The marijuana allegedly arrived in Bohol from Cavite disguised as a package containing sweets.

READ: Palawan fishermen find P20-million marijuana packages in West Ph Sea

The suspect, who is from Dasmariñas, Cavite, belonged to Bohol’s list of high-value individual (HVI) and had previously been linked to the illegal drugs trade, according to the Loon Police Station.

“Johnny-Johnny,” who is currently under police custody, will face charges for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 (Republic Act 9165).

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