Pope Leo consults cardinals on governing church in January meet
VATICAN CITY — The Vatican said Saturday that Pope Leo XIV has summoned the world’s cardinals for two days of meetings to help him govern the church.
This is the clearest sign yet that the new year will signal the unofficial start of his pontificate.
The consistory, as such gatherings are called, will be held January 7 to 8.
They immediately follow the January 6 conclusion of the 2025 Holy Year, a once-every-quarter century celebration of Christianity.
READ: Guarded and formal: Pope Leo XIV sets different tone
Holy Year duties
Fulfilling weekly Holy Year obligations has dominated Leo’s first few months as pope. He has met with pilgrimage groups and celebrated special Jubilee audiences and Masses.
Additionally, he has spent much of his time wrapping up the outstanding matters of Pope Francis’ pontificate.
As a result, the January consistory in many ways will mark the first time that Leo can look ahead to his own agenda.
Cardinals in conclave had elected him May 8 as the first American pope.
READ: Pope Leo criticizes US bid to ‘break apart’ its alliance with Europe
Continuing tradiition
It is significant that he has summoned all the world’s cardinals to Rome.
Francis, in contrast, had largely eschewed the consistory tradition as a means of governance.
He had instead relied on a small group of eight or nine hand-picked cardinal advisers to help him govern and make key decisions.
Consultative consistory
Leo’s first consistory “will be oriented toward fostering common discernment and offering support and advice to the Holy Father in the exercise of his high and grave responsibility in the government of the universal Church,” the Vatican said Saturday.
Other types of consistories, to recall, include the formal installation of new cardinals.
But no new cardinals will be made at this meeting, which is purely consultative.
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