Cebu City Christmas League: Richie Boy Ballers outlast Welec, claim third place

Richie Boy Ballers players, coaching staff, and team owner pose for a group photo at center court in the Cebu City Christmas Basketball League. | CDN photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The underdogs Richie Boy Ballers outlasted the favored Welec Trucking Services, 119-114, to claim third place in the Cebu City Christmas Basketball League on Sunday, December 21, in the Cebu City Sports Institute.

The combined roster of Cesafi rivals University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers and University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, guided by head coach Gary Cortes, toppled the star-studded Welec lineup.

Welec featured National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Rookie of the Year Jonathan Moses “Titing” Manalili and National University (NU) Bulldogs guard Reinhard Jumamoy, to name a few.

Key players from UV, UC squads

Just a week earlier, the Richie Boy Ballers’ players were bitter adversaries, facing off in another memorable chapter of the UV-UC Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) rivalry in the Cebu Coliseum.

Read: CTR routs Welec to face Blancas in Christmas league finals

UV emerged as the Cesafi champions after a grueling best-of-three finals series against UC.

This time, UC’s key players—including Ricofer Sordilla, Charles Libatog, Neon Chavez, and Mark Ecal—joined forces with Richie Boy Ballers, alongside reigning Cesafi Most Valuable Player Kent Ivo Salarda and UV champions under Cortes’ guidance.

Salarda led the way with 28 points, six rebounds, six assists, and a steal. Manalili recorded 22 points for Welec, along with four rebounds, three assists, and a steal.

21 lead changes in thrilling game

The contest played out as a back-and-forth thriller, featuring 21 lead changes and 16 ties, with neither team ever leading by more than 10 points.

Richie Boy Ballers first saw daylight when Salarda hit a three-pointer, giving them an eight-point lead at 105-97 with 3:50 remaining.

Welec fought back, exploiting Richie Boy Ballers’ relaxed defense with a 6-2 run capped by Jumamoy and Reeve Ugsang’s consecutive baskets. That narrowed the gap to 106-103 with 2:36 left.

But Salarda responded immediately with a go-ahead triple, pushing Richie Boy’s lead back to six, 109-103.

In the final two minutes, both teams traded baskets, with Richie Boy Ballers holding on through clutch free throws.

Elmer Echavez kept Welec within striking distance with an alley-oop layup with nine seconds left, cutting the deficit to three, 114-117.

Time ultimately worked against Welec, forcing them to foul in the closing seconds.

Salarda was sent to the line by Gab Cometa, missing both attempts, but Richie Boy secured the offensive rebound. Salarda converted both free throws on his second trip to the line, extending the lead to 119-114 and sealing the win.

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