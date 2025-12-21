NPA explosives kill 2 ahead of Christmas ceasefire

Army Brig. Gen. Perfecto Rimando (third from left) shows the media a sample of an anti-personnel mine seized from a suspected New People’s Army rebel in Maddela, Quirino on Thursday morning, February 15, 2018. INQUIRER.net file photo by Melvin Gascon

MANILA, Philippines — New People’s Army (NPA) installed explosive devices killed two soldiers in Camarines Sur.

The incident took place days ahead of the ceasefire declaration of the Maoist rebels.

Maj. Frank Roldan, spokesperson of the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ 9th Infantry Division said this incident occurred at Balatan town’s Cabungan village on Friday, December 19.

“Armed rebels treacherously bombed the troops of the 9th Infantry Battalion using anti-personnel mines,” Roldan said in a statement on Saturday.

No further details were disclosed. The soldiers remain unidentified.

READ: PH communist party declare Christmas, New Year ceasefire

Killing condemned

Philippine Army chief Lt. Gen. Antonio Nafarrete condemned the incident.

“We will not stop until we achieve justice and restore the peace they died to protect,” Nafarrete said in a statement.

Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) spokesperson Marco Valbuena said the local NPA command in the area confirmed that the incident took place.

“Troops of the 9th IB were conducting offensive combat operations, and were prepared to mount an attack against the NPA fighters in the area,” Valbuena said in a statement on Sunday.

“The NPA unit was alerted of the plans of the 9th IB and promptly carried out active defense operations.”

Valbuena noted that NPA members withdrew from the site immediately.

READ: NPA claims responsibility for attacks that killed 2

Police tightens security

After the incident, acting Philippine National Police chief Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. on Sunday ordered police commanders in Camarines Sur to intensify security. He also told them to augment soldiers in the conduct of operations against the NPA.

Nartatez also said police are now on alert as they investigate and prepare appropriate charges against those involved.

“I have directed hot pursuit operations against the rebels behind this landmine blast,” Nartatez said in a statement.

READ: NPA membership down to 780; over 5,000 seek amnesty – gov’t

Ahead of truce

The December 19 incident occurred days before the first leg of CPP’s four-day unilateral ceasefire. The truce starts December 25. It prompts some 780 NPA fighters to suspend offensives.

Aside from commemorating the holidays, the CPP said this year’s ceasefire also marks its 57th anniversary on December 26, 1968.

To recall, fighters started CPP’s armed wing, NPA on March 29, 1969, since then waging the world’s longest Maoist insurgency.

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