Gatchalian: Bigger education budget to solve reading woes
MANILA, Philippines — The 2026 budget for education will support efforts to boost learners’ proficiency in reading, said Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian.
The Bicameral Conference Committee-approved 2026 budget, he said, allocates ₱1.38 trillion to education.
The amount translates to 4.5 percent of the country’s GDP, “a clear push for learning recovery, better classrooms and stronger support for teachers.”
“This is a historic investment in education and a clear statement of our priorities,” Gatchalian said. He noted that education will receive the largest share of the 2026 national budget.
Behind peers in reading
The senator’s remarks also came following the release of the 2024 Southeast Asia Primary Learning Metrics (SEA-PLM). The study found that Grade 5 Filipino learners are behind their Southeast Asian peers in reading.
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The study shows that 27 percent of Grade 5 learners have very low reading proficiency.
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