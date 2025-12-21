Gatchalian: Bigger education budget to solve reading woes

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian said education has been given the highest allocation in the 2026 national budget. | INQUIRER.net file photo by Niño Jesus Orbeta

MANILA, Philippines — The 2026 budget for education will support efforts to boost learners’ proficiency in reading, said Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian.

The Bicameral Conference Committee-approved 2026 budget, he said, allocates ₱1.38 trillion to education.

The amount translates to 4.5 percent of the country’s GDP, “a clear push for learning recovery, better classrooms and stronger support for teachers.”

“This is a historic investment in education and a clear statement of our priorities,” Gatchalian said. He noted that education will receive the largest share of the 2026 national budget.

Behind peers in reading

The senator’s remarks also came following the release of the 2024 Southeast Asia Primary Learning Metrics (SEA-PLM). The study found that Grade 5 Filipino learners are behind their Southeast Asian peers in reading.

READ: DepEd adds feeding program to boost learning

The study shows that 27 percent of Grade 5 learners have very low reading proficiency.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP