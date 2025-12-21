Education department releases incentive for 1 million workers

Education Secretary Sonny Angara | INQUIRER.net file photo

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) will begin releasing yearend incentives to its personnel following President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr’s directive.

The incentives include the Service Recognition Incentive (SRI), the Productivity Enhancement Incentive (PEI), the Collective Negotiation Agreement (CNA) incentive for eligible personnel, and gratuity pay for contract-based workers.

In total, the incentive package covers around 1 million DepEd employees nationwide, with teachers and non-teaching personnel receiving PhP20,000 SRI and PhP5,000 PEI.

Non-teaching staff, in addition, will receive another Php10,000 CNA incentive. Contract of service and job order workers will get up to Php7,000 in gratuity pay depending on length of service.

READ: Early Christmas for 1.85M gov’t employees – News – Inquirer.net

Initial release

Guided by the official issuance of the Department of Budget and Management (DBM), DepEd said it will pay the SRI in parts, with an initial release this December.

The first tranche will amount to at least PhP10,000 and up to PhP14,500 per eligible employee. The department will release the remaining balance after the approval of the request for modification of allotments.

Those entitled to the SRI, to recall, include DepEd personnel with regular, contractual, and co-terminus appointments across central, regional, division, and school offices.

“We are grateful to the teachers and personnel of the DepEd who continue to run our educational system,” said Education Secretary Sonny Angara.

“You are the reason we have a big budget for education, and it’s our goal that it will result in results and services that you deserve.”

READ: Cebu Capitol employees to receive up to ₱55k holiday bonuses

Productivity incentive

Separately, DepEd will release the PEI to eligible personnel, as mandated under Executive Order No. 201. The PEI is intended to help improve productivity in government service and is granted on top of other bonuses and incentives.

In addition, DepEd will give gratuity workers engaged through Contract of Service and Job Order arrangements. The amount will range from PhP4,000 to PhP7,000, depending on the length of service rendered during the year. The Central Office and regional offices under their respective arrangements will handle the releases.

Separately, DepEd will also grant a PhP10,000 CNA incentive to eligible non-teaching personnel with regular, contractual, and co-terminus appointments. While the funds will be set aside within the year, the release of the CNA incentive is scheduled for January 2026.

Angara said the incentives form part of ongoing efforts to recognize the work of teachers and staff across the public school system. He said the department, meanwhile, ensures that releases remain within approved budget limits and budget management policies.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP