Daily Gospel, December 22, 2025

This is the Daily Gospel for December 22, 2025, which is the Monday of the Fourth Week of Advent.

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Daily Gospel, December 21, 2025

Daily Gospel, December 20, 2025

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Luke 1, 46-56.

Mary said: “My soul proclaims the greatness of the Lord, my spirit rejoices in God my savior.

For he has looked with favor on his lowly servant, from this day all generations will call me blessed.

The Almighty has done great things for me, and holy is his name.

He has mercy on those who fear him in every generation.

He has shown might with his arm, dispersed the arrogant of mind and heart.

He has thrown down the rulers from their thrones but lifted up the lowly.

He has filled the hungry with good things, and the rich he has sent away empty.

He has come to the help of his servant Israel, remembering his promise of mercy,

The promise he made to our fathers, to Abraham and to his descendants forever.”

Mary remained with her about three months and then returned to her home.

SOURCE: dailygospel.org

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