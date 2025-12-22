Nic Cabañero leads CTR to Cebu City Christmas League title, wins MVP plum

CTR team owner Chase Cokaliong (hoisting the trophy) along with his players, coaching staff and league organizers pose for a photo at center court. | CDN photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines—UAAP scoring champion Nic Cabañero delivered when it mattered most, leading the Chase Tower Runs (CTR) to a hard-fought 76-71 victory over the Blancas Golden Knights as the Cebu City Christmas Basketball League concluded Sunday at the Cebu City Sports Institute.

Cabañero, the former University of Santo Tomas ‘King Tiger’, finished with a game-high 22 points, grabbed nine rebounds, added three steals and two assists, and shot an efficient 8-of-14 from the field in 26 minutes in front of fellow Cebuano diehard hoop fans.

He scored 10 points in CTR’s pivotal final period surge, denying the visiting Blancas of Davao a win in front of the hometown crowd.

READ: Cebu City Christmas hoops: CTR sweeps eliminations, Welec stays alive

Rocacurva

MPBL standout Kenny Roger Rocacurva also starred for the champions, posting an 18-point, 10-rebound double-double, while Jun Manzo contributed 10 points. CTR’s roster featured some of Cebu’s finest cagers from the UAAP and professional ranks.

For Blancas, Michael Kent Salado led with 14 points, five rebounds, and four assists. Meanwhile, Steve Nash Enriquez, the Cebuano point guard from the NU Bulldogs and the team’s main offensive threat, managed nine points, as did Ray Anthony Peralta.

12-point deficit

CTR had to overcome an early 12-point deficit, trailing 12-24 in the opening minutes.

They remained behind throughout the first half before gaining momentum in the third period.

READ: CTR routs Welec to face Blancas in Christmas league finals

Start of second half

Trailing 37-41 at the start of the second half, CTR tied the game with back-to-back baskets from Will McAloney and Jun Manzo, only for Cyrus Tabi to respond with a triple to put Blancas ahead 44-41.

The teams exchanged leads until CTR pulled ahead 53-47, capped by Cabañero’s two clutch free throws. Blancas fought back, taking a 55-54 advantage from Salado’s 5-0 run, but CTR regained the lead, 56-55, with a Michael Maestre free throw to start the final quarter.

Fourth period

In the fourth period, Cabañero shone again, erasing a seven-point Blancas lead (57-64) with back-to-back baskets and a key assist to Ateneo’s Jared Bahay for a three-pointer to tie the game at 64-all with 5:08 remaining.

Rocacurva followed with two free throws for a 66-64 lead. Salado tied it again at 66, but McAloney answered inside for 68-66.

READ: PBA: Ginebra-Converge duel headlines Christmas Day games

Cabañero and Rocacurva added crucial baskets to extend CTR’s lead to 72-66. Salado kept Blancas in the game with a triple, cutting it to 72-69, but Emman Calo’s two foul shots pushed the lead to 74-69 with just over a minute left. Enriquez scored a layup for 71-74, but Cabañero sealed the title with a decisive layup, ending the game 76-71.

Pressure of performing

After two quiet games earlier in the tournament, Cabañero acknowledged the pressure of performing in front of his hometown crowd.

“We won tonight because of our trust in our teammates, our coach, and the Lord,” Cabañero said. “I struggled in my first game with only eight points. As a scorer in the UAAP, that’s not ideal, but I improved in the following games, and my teammates trusted me.”

Cabañero, who capped his collegiate career this season, earned the tournament’s Most Valuable Player award.

He said he welcomes any opportunity to play in Cebu and considered this tournament a key learning experience as he transitioned to professional basketball. He plans to explore offers in Korea’s KBL or Japan’s B. League.

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