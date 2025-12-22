Shear line, amihan, easterlies continue to affect PH

Pagasa weather update. GRAPHICS BY INQUIRER

MANILA, Philippines – Three weather systems will continue to bring rains in many parts of the country, the weather bureau said Monday.

In its 4 a.m. advisory, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, Rizal, and Quezon will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms due to the shear line.

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Easterlies will also bring scattered rains and thunderstorms over Visayas, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Dinagat Islands, and Surigao del Norte.

Ilocos Norte, the rest of Cagayan Valley, and the rest of Cordillera Administrative Region will have rainy weather due to the northeast monsoon (amihan).

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Metro Manila and the rest of Central Luzon will experience isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the shear line. At the same time, the Ilocos Region will have isolated rains caused by the amihan.

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The rest of the country will have isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to easterlies.

The extreme Northern Luzon will experience strong to gale northeast winds and rough to very rough seas.

Central Luzon and the rest of Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong northeast winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the archipelago will have light to moderate east to northeast winds and slight to moderate winds. (PNA)

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