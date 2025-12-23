DOH warns against ultra-processed foods for holiday gatherings

The Department of Health reminds the public to choose healthy foods for holiday spreads. | File Photo

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — As families prepare for noche buena and media noche, the Department of Health (DOH) urged the public to choose healthier meals and avoid serving ultra-processed foods during holiday gatherings.

According to DOH officials, some foods are linked to non-communicable diseases like hypertension (high blood pressure) and diabetes, which often increase during the holidays.

Ma. Eileen Blanco, regional untrition coordinator of the National Nutrition Council (NNC) in Mimaropa, advised against the intake of foods like noodles and Christmas hams due to their high sodium content intended to extend shelf life.

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Ultra-processed foods and Christmas

“Ang mga ultra-processed [foods] lumalabas talaga yan tuwing Christmas at noche buena kasi handaan ‘yan. Punong-puno ng mga asin, preservatives, asukal,” she said during an interview on December 20.

(Ultra-processed foods really come out during Christmas and Noche Buena because of the holiday feasts. They are loaded with salt, preservatives, and sugar.)

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Sodium intake

Blanco added that the maximum intake of sodium should be less than a teaspoon a day, or about 1 to 2 grams.

Meanwhile, Health Secretary Ted Herbosa explained how other food preservatives such as nitrates could lead to more serious health risks.

Such additives are often found in processed meats like tocino, bacon, ham, and sausages.

“Some of the processing for meat [has] nitrates, which is proven to lead to colon cancer,” he said.

READ: DOH reminds Filipinos to spend Christmas season healthily

Health risks

Blanco stressed that unhealthy eating habits would affect people of all ages, which would be why following a proper diet would be crucial even during celebrations.

“Bumabata na ngayon ang mga hypertensive. Marami nang tumataas na presyon sa mga toddlers because sa mga eating habits, mga pagkain na bawal,” she said.

(Hypertension is now affecting younger people. Even toddlers are showing high blood pressure because of poor eating habits and foods that are not good for them.)

“Sa mga senior naman, may mga pre-existing na mga sakit na lalong lumalala (Among seniors, pre-existing illnesses tend to worsen),” she added.

She further explained how ultra-processed foods could raise blood pressure in hypertensive patients, while too much sugar could spike blood sugar in diabetics, increasing the risk of stroke.

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Preventing diseases

Blanco said traditional holiday ham might still be served, but advised choosing leaner cuts of pork with minimal fat to reduce health risks.

She also reminded consumers to check product labels carefully before purchasing food.

“We always have to read the content and expiration date,” Blanco said.

Healthier ingredients

When preparing holiday dishes, Blanco advised families to be “creative” by adding healthier ingredients and reducing fatty components.

“‘Yung noodles, lalagyan natin ng malunggay powder para healthier. ‘Yung ilalagay nating beef huwag na yung may mataba. ‘Yung ilalaga nating hotdog sana konti na lang,” she said.

(We can make noodles healthier by adding malunggay powder. Use lean beef instead of fatty cuts, and limit the amount of hotdogs we cook.)

Likewise, Herbosa stressed the importance of eating fruits and vegetables early to support balanced nutrition and adequate intake of essential vitamins and minerals.

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