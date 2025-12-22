LIST: Holidays, long weekends as December 2025 ends, January 2026 starts

Locals will soon get their long-awaited breaks this holiday season. | File Photo

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — As the year comes to a close, workers can look forward to longer holiday breaks as several holidays and work suspensions line up in late December and early January.

Based on Proclamation No. 727 issued by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and as published in the Official Gazette, December 24 (Wednesday) is a special non-working day for Christmas Eve while December 25 (Thursday) is a regular holiday for Christmas Day.

Beginning on these dates, employees can plot some leaves to experience longer breaks for the holiday season.

READ: Palace: Gov’t work suspended Dec. 29 and Jan. 2 for New Year

Break for gov’t workers

Government workers can expect a nine-day break on the following dates:

December 27, Saturday – Weekend

December 28, Sunday – Weekend

December 29, Monday – Work suspension (government employees only)

December 30, Tuesday – Rizal Day (Regular Holiday)

December 31, Wednesday – Last Day of the Year (Special Non-working Day)

January 1, Thursday – New Year’s Day (Regular Holiday)

January 2, Friday – Work Suspension [government]

January 3, Saturday – Weekend

January 4, Sunday – Weekend

READ: 2025: List of long weekends for the entire year

This follows Memorandum Circular No. 111 released by the Malacañang, which mandated the suspension of government work on December 29, 2025 and January 2, 2026 to allow government employees to celebrate New Year’s Day activities.

READ: LIST: 2025 holidays in the Philippines

Private employees

Meanwhile, private employees can take a long break from December 24 (Wednesday) to 28 (Sunday) if they have an opportunity to file a leave on December 26 (Friday).

Similarly, they can file a leave on January 2 (Friday) to have a six-day consecutive work break from December 30 (Tuesday) to January 4 (Sunday).

Memorandum Circular No. 111 also stated that that private companies and offices may decide on their own whether to suspend work on December 29, 2025 and January 2, 2026.

READ: LIST: December 2025 holidays and pay rules

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