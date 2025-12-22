Barangay Agbalanga wins Moalboal Christmas tree competition

Photo from Moaboal Dagway sa Paraiso FB Page

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The eco-inspired Christmas tree of Barangay Agbalanga won this year’s Municipal Christmas Tree Competition in Moalboal.

The masterpiece was crafted entirely from coconut palm fronds and stalks, which grow abundantly in Barangay Agbalanga. Its foundation was made from local bamboo trees.

READ: Cebu City Christmas tree turns spotlight on nature, resilience

Eco-inspired Christmas tree

Barangay Captain Ed Eliseo Dio led the team of 30 dedicated community members in building the Agbalanga Christmas tree. The group was composed of tanods, barangay health workers, and the Lupong Tagapamayapa.

Together, they transformed simple locally sourced materials into a symbol of unity and environmental pride.

The group began constructing the Christmas tree on November 19, 2025. They meticulously cut, shaped, and varnished the fronds and stalks, turning raw natural resources into polished components for their project.

Photo from Moaboal Dagway sa Paraiso FB Page

By December 1, the structure stood proudly in the Barangay Agbalanga plaza. It was adorned with handcrafted stars, which highlighted the community’s creativity and craftsmanship.

Judges praised the entry for its originality, cultural authenticity, and the way it showcased Barangay Agbalanga’s commitment to sustainability through the use of native materials.

READ: ‘Bolo’ takes center stage in Leyte town’s giant Christmas tree

For the Barangay Agbalanga team, the victory was more than just a competition win — it was a celebration of environmental awareness and collective effort.

The group reflected that the project taught them to appreciate the natural abundance in their community and use it responsibly.

As Barangay Councilor Deonisa Paquera shared, the tree became “a symbol of unity and environmental love,” capturing the spirit of a barangay that thrives through cooperation, creativity, and deep respect for nature.///

READ: Sparkle and Resilience: How This Year’s Christmas Trees Became Bastions of Hope

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