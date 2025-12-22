Police in Cebu bring Christmas gifts to young cancer patients, motorists

The Highway Patrol Group–Regional Highway Patrol Unit 7 (left) and the Guadalupe Police Station participate in a Christmas outreach event as part of their efforts to strengthen police-community relations and share a sense of goodwill during the holiday season. | Photo courtesy of HPG–RHPU7 and Guadalupe Police Station

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police units in Central Visayas marked this Christmas season with separate community activities in Cebu, bringing outreach services to cancer patients and gifts to motorists.

Outreach for young cancer patients

Personnel of the Highway Patrol Group–Regional Highway Patrol Unit 7 (HPG–RHPU7) held an outreach activity for 25 cancer patients at the Perpetual Succour Hospital gymnasium along Gorordo Avenue on Thursday morning, December 18.

Led by the unit’s officer-in-charge, Police Lieutenant Colonel Wildemar Tiu, the activity was organized in partnership with the Regional Advisory Council and Kythe Foundation Cebu.

Police said the initiative aimed to provide comfort and encouragement to young patients and their families amid ongoing medical treatment.

During the activity, patients and parents received care packages and Christmas bundles, while several children were granted items from their holiday wish lists.

Service booths were also set up, offering haircuts, manicure and pedicure services for guardians, art sessions, snacks, and a short program, which included a visit from a mascot to entertain the children.

Police officials said the outreach was meant to help ease, even in small ways, the emotional and financial strain faced by families, particularly during the holiday season.

READ: Holiday safety: Cebu City cops issue advisory for Christmas, New Year

Caroling checkpoint and gift-giving

Later in the afternoon, personnel of Guadalupe Police Station in Cebu City conducted a “Caroling Checkpoint and Gift Giving” activity within their area of responsibility.

The activity combined routine checkpoint operations with Christmas caroling and the distribution of gift packs, in coordination with members of the station’s advisory group.

Police said around 20 gift packs were handed out to motorists and community members, along with small loot bags for children.

Station officials said the initiative was part of their community-oriented policing efforts, intended to promote road safety while fostering a friendly and reassuring police presence during the holidays.

Both activities were carried out without incident, police said, and were part of broader efforts to strengthen police-community relations and share a sense of goodwill as Christmas approaches.

READ: NCRPO eyes raising full alert status during Christmas season

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