Holiday rush: CPA expects more than 500,000 travelers in Cebu ports

Some 500,000 travelers or sea passengers heading home to the provinces for the Christmas and New Year breaks are expected in Cebu ports this holiday season. | Futch Anthony Inso

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Port Authority (CPA) is expecting more than 500,000 passengers to travel through the ports in the province this holiday season.

Maryknoll Bolasa, spokesperson of CPA, said that last year, they catered to around 560,000 passengers during the Christmas to New Year period.

READ: LIST: Holidays, long weekends as December 2025 ends, January 2026 starts

Dec. 29, Jan. 2 holidays for gov’t workers

“We are expecting the same or higher since 29 Dec. and Jan. 2 gi-declare nga walay trabaho for government offices,” Bolasa said.

(We are expecting the same or higher since 29 Dec. and Jan. 2 has been declared no work for government offices.)

To ensure that all passengers would be catered to, Bolasa said that they urged shipping companies to provide additional trips to cater to passengers if needed.

READ: Palace: Gov’t work suspended Dec. 29 and Jan. 2 for New Year

Oplan Biyaheng Ayos

Since December 20, 2025, CPA has already implemented their “Oplan Biyaheng Ayos” that will last until January 4, 2026.

They’ve also installed help desks and deployed medical responders in all ports to cater to the needs of passengers.

In terms of security, Bolasa said that CPA has already deployed port police officers, police security officers, K9 units for both explosives and narcotics, and a seaborne unit with two patrol boat units.

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Security screening

“Hugot sad atong security screening inside our terminals, so upon entry to boarding gates, moagi gyud sa security screening,” she added.

(Our security screening inside our terminals are tight, so upon entry to boarding gates, they would pass through the security screening.)

CPA is also coordinating with the Philippine National Police (PNP), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), and other law enforcement agencies.

READ: What to bring to every holiday gathering for the best Christmas ever

Security personnel in primary gates

Meanwhile, CPA have also deployed security personnel in their primary gates to announce to passengers not to deal with ticket scalpers.

“Naa sad ta’y mga streamers mga gipamutang ug padayon atong paghangyo sa mga pasahero to book their tickets ahead and avail of online options aron malikayan ang kataas sa linya ug possible pagkabiktima sa mga modus sa mga taw nga mo-take advantage karon mga panahona,” she added.

(We also have many streamers put up and we continue to appeal to passengers to book their tickets ahead and avail of online options so that they can avoid the long lines and possibly being victimized by people whose modus is to take advantage now at this time.)

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