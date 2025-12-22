Mindanao triathlon changes name after popular brand confusion

Princess Galura answers questions from the media during the Ironman 70.3 Puerto Princesa on November 10, 2023. | Ironman 70.3 Puerto Princesa FB page [FILE PHOTO]

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Sunrise Events Inc. (SEI), the organizer behind the country’s most prestigious and longest-running triathlon races, including Ironman 70.3 events, has addressed a recent incident involving the mistaken use of one of its brand names.

The issue arose when a triathlon in Pantukan, Davao de Oro, initially titled the “Pantukan 5150 Triathlon 2026,” used the “5150” brand, which belongs to the World Triathlon Corporation and exclusively organized here in the Philippines by SEI. The Pantukan race is scheduled for March 7, 2026.

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Issue resolved

Princess Galura, president of Sunrise Events and organizer of all Ironman branded races in the Philippines, told CDN Digital that the situation has been resolved, with the Pantukan organizers renaming their race to avoid confusion.

Galura discovered the issue after seeing social media posts using the 5150 name. She attempted to contact the organizers directly but initially received no response. Eventually, she connected with people close to the organizers, who reached out to apologize and explain that it was an honest mistake.

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Confusion

“I received messages congratulating me on organizing a race in Pantukan, which I immediately clarified was not true,” Galura said. “The 5150 brand is owned by the World Triathlon Corporation and cannot be used without approval from IRONMAN or SEI.”

She added that the confusion could divide the triathlon community.

However, the Pantukan race organizers have officially renamed “Pantukan Triathlon 2026.

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Honest mistake

They released a statement signed by race director Jong Mahinay. He emphasized that their primary goal was to promote triathlon while respecting intellectual property rights.

“The use of the term 5150 was an honest mistake on my part as race director, and I take full responsibility,” Mahinay said. “We sincerely apologize to the World Triathlon Corporation for this unintentional use and deeply respect their contributions to global triathlon.”

He clarified that the local government of Pantukan was not directly involved in the race but had been approached to support the sport’s growth in the area.

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