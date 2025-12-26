Why power reliability is key to Cebu’s long-term urban development

Electricity may be invisible, but its effects are everywhere, from thriving offices to bustling tourist spots. In this concluding piece, we look at how reliable power is shaping the very skyline of Cebu through construction and real estate. From residential subdivisions and mixed-use townships to office towers redefining the skyline, Cebu’s building boom tells a story not just of demand, but of infrastructure readiness. At the center of that story is power.

Cebu has emerged as one of the country’s most dynamic growth centers outside Metro Manila. The province continues to post strong economic performance, driven by services, trade, and construction, while urban expansion steadily pushes beyond Metro Cebu into northern and southern corridors. This growth has fueled sustained construction activity, with developers racing to meet demand for housing, offices, logistics spaces, and mixed-use developments.

Cebu’s economy continued to expand in 2024, with the province posting a 7.3 % growth in GDP to an estimated P441.14 billion and contributing 34.6 % of Central Visayas’ total GRDP of around P1.28 trillion. As Cebu’s economy continued to grow, electricity demand also rose, with peak power already straining local supply and expected to grow more. This shows why investing in reliable, resilient energy is key to keeping the province’s growth on track.

Yet behind cranes and concrete lies a less visible but decisive factor: reliable, predictable electricity.

Strategic advantage

For Cebu Chamber of Commerce & Industry (CCCI) president Jay Yuvallos, electricity has evolved from basic infrastructure into a strategic consideration for long-term development.

As Cebu transitions from rapid expansion to more deliberate and higher-density development, the question is no longer whether there is power, but whether the grid can support increasingly sophisticated projects.

Construction today, he noted, is far more energy-dependent than in previous decades. Advanced materials, digital design tools, smart building systems, and technology-driven construction processes all rely on stable power. Cebu’s electricity demand continues to rise, growing by an estimated 150 megawatts annually, while supply additions struggle to keep pace.

The gap becomes most visible during peak demand, when electricity use nears the grid’s limit. The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) notes that the Visayas grid has historically had lower reserve margins than Luzon, and yellow alerts are sometimes issued when capacity gets tight. While Cebu’s power can meet average demand, these signals show the importance of careful planning and managing reserves.

“That gap matters,” Yuvallos said.

Construction, costs, and competitiveness

For developers, energy reliability directly affects project feasibility. Even short disruptions during peak periods can ripple through construction schedules, driving delays, added costs, and design adjustments.

Thin reserve margins in the Visayas grid, the buffer between available capacity and peak demand, mean that the system has limited flexibility to absorb unexpected spikes or plant outages. Developers factor these potential disruptions into feasibility studies, adjusting timelines, budgets, and contingency plans accordingly.

“Delays, reliance on generators, and redesigns add cost and uncertainty, and these risks are carefully factored into project feasibility studies,” Yuvallos explained.

This reality has implications beyond individual projects. In a competitive investment landscape, cities with dependable infrastructure attract capital more easily.

“Cities compete for capital, and reliable energy infrastructure gives Cebu a clear advantage,” he said. “When power is stable and predictable, developers are more confident committing to aggressive timelines, adopting modern construction technologies, and delivering projects as promised. When reliability is uncertain, capital tends to flow elsewhere.”

Energy as a value driver

More than just keeping the lights on, energy performance is now affecting how properties are valued. For investors and corporate tenants, reliable power is a basic expectation.

“Offices, residential towers, and mixed-use developments all depend on centralized building systems, HVAC, data infrastructure, and security systems that only perform well when power is consistent,” he said.

As a result, developments that demonstrate energy resilience through efficiency measures, backup systems, or on-site generation are commanding higher valuations and attracting premium tenants

“Energy is no longer just an operating cost; it has become a value driver,” Yuvallos added.

Sustainability meets practicality

Across Cebu, developers are responding by integrating energy considerations earlier in the design process. Building orientation, material selection, and system choices are increasingly influenced by energy performance.

“Across the city, we are seeing more energy-efficient designs, green certifications, rooftop solar, battery storage, and robust backup infrastructure,” Yuvallos said. “These are not simply sustainability statements but practical investments in resilience.”

This focus is particularly important given Cebu’s ongoing reliance on imported power. The NGCP regularly issues alerts during periods of high electricity consumption, especially in the dry season when cooling needs soar. During these peak periods, even minor disruptions can ripple across the transmission network, affecting industrial zones and residential areas alike

The shift is especially critical given Cebu’s continued dependence on imported power.

“Cebu still imports about 60 percent of its electricity from neighboring islands such as Leyte and Panay,” he noted, making the province vulnerable to external disruptions and strengthening the case for embedded generation and on-site solutions.

Department of Energy (DOE) data shows that the Visayas grid has historically had lower reserve margins than Luzon, and the NGCP often issues yellow alerts when capacity nears peak demand.

This reliance on imported power and tight reserves underscores why Cebu’s energy infrastructure cannot be taken for granted. It also highlights the value of on-site generation and other resilience measures, showing that reliable power is critical not just for individual buildings, but for the province’s broader economic growth and urban development.

This shows Cebu’s reliance on key transmission lines, where any fault can disrupt power, making local generation and stronger infrastructure essential for long-term planning.

Housing developers’ realities

For housing developers, power reliability is crucial, but its impact varies by location and project type. SHDA-Central Visayas president and Primehomes Development Corp. chief operating officer Harold Vince See emphasized that electricity is part of a broader utilities challenge.

He recalled how power interruptions once posed a more serious challenge in the past.

“I remember back in the early ’90s, brownouts were a persistent problem, unlike today. In some subdivisions in the northern and southern areas of Cebu, residents sometimes experienced interruptions,” he said.

In recent years, however, Metro Cebu has seen far fewer disruptions.

“In Metro Cebu’s tri-cities, our member developers haven’t really experienced significant problem,” See said, noting that issues are more pronounced in certain outlying areas.

In those locations, developers adjust construction strategies to reduce dependence on heavy power use.

“To mitigate the impact, they sometimes do other scopes of work in construction,” he said. “We don’t do lots of welding works because that’s really the part of construction that requires power. We still do the traditional ones, concrete and hollow blocks. They don’t really require much power.”

Still, See cautioned that the sector should not take stability for granted.

“It is important, but because we’re used to it, we often forget the value of having stable electricity,” he said. “For the past 10 years, there have been no major power interruptions in Cebu, except during typhoons and other calamities.”

Any disruption, he stressed, carries real consequences.

“Any power interruption can significantly affect the property sector. That’s why a sustainable supply of electricity is crucial,” See said.

Stability builds confidence

From a market standpoint, real estate influencer and Filipino Homes founder Anthony Leuterio underscored the importance of regulation and affordability.

“In my opinion, power must first be regulated in terms of price,” Leuterio said. “Second, there should be incentives for developers and manufacturers.”

He noted that major power disruptions have been limited, allowing the real estate market to maintain confidence.

“The impact on real estate? There’s none. There haven’t been any brownouts,” he said. “Brownouts only happen during calamities, but that’s natural.”

However, the grid has hit yellow alerts several times this year, showing that power supply is tight and the system could be vulnerable, highlighting the need for reliable, resilient energy.

What matters, he added, is preparedness.

Powering Cebu’s growth story

As Cebu’s skyline continues to rise, the link between energy reliability and long-term urban growth becomes clearer.

Stable power enables faster construction timelines, supports smarter and greener buildings, and strengthens investor confidence. It also underpins the province’s broader economic momentum, ensuring that growth across BPOs, tourism, MSMEs, and now real estate remains sustainable.

Looking ahead, Yuvallos said the coming years will be decisive.

“Transmission upgrades, renewable projects, and grid improvements will determine whether Cebu can support larger, smarter, and more complex developments,” he said, pointing to initiatives like the Cebu–Negros–Panay backbone and private-sector collaborations such as the CCCI Power Alliance.

Keeping enough backup power, strengthening key transmission lines, and watching the grid during peak hours will be crucial for steady electricity. These steps will help Cebu grow into a smart, resilient city that’s ready for more investment.

“Ultimately, Cebu’s energy challenge is not about choosing between affordability or reliability,” he added. “It requires a balanced, practical approach.”

Cebu will continue to grow. Whether it grows smart, resilient, and competitive will depend largely on the strength of the power systems quietly working behind every building, every subdivision, and every evolving skyline.