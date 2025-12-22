Cabral’s death: PNP says evidence shows ‘suicide’

Public Works Undersecretary Maria Catalina Cabral attends a Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on alleged anomalous flood control projects on September 8, 2025. — Photo by Niño Jesus Orbeta | INQUIRER

TRIGGER WARNING: Mentions of suicide

BOCAUE, Bulacan — Acting Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., Philippine National Police chief, said that the pieces of evidence in the death of former Public Works undersecretary Maria Cabral showed that these were consistent with suicide.

Cabral, on December 19, was found lifeless in a deep ravine below Kennon Road in Benguet province. It was also believed that she died from a fall to the rocky bottom of the ravine.

READ: PNP starts probe of Cabral’s driver on ex-DPWH usec’s death

“Pieces of evidence we have gathered show that there is a suicide,” Nartatez said in an ambush interview in Bocaue.

However, he said that this finding is not yet conclusive, as the investigation is still ongoing.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla also holds the same view.

“All signs point to suicide,” Remulla said over an ANC interview.

READ: Who was Cathy Cabral, former DPWH official who died in alleged fall?

Remulla believes that Cabral was being pressured by those persons involved in the major corruption scandal hounding the Department of Works and Highways (DPWH).

Cabral, who resigned from the DPWH in September, had been linked to the alleged irregularities in flood control and infrastructure projects, but she denied any involvement in kickback schemes.

“I cannot speak for her. But for my supposition, I think it’s the end of the line,” Remulla said.

“I think she could live with the crime, the commission of the crime, but she couldn’t live with being caught,” he added. /apl/abc

READ: Former exec Cabral: DPWH mourns her death

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If you or someone you know is in need of assistance, please reach out to the National Center for Mental Health (NCMH). Its crisis hotlines are available at 1553 (Luzon-wide landline toll-free), 0917-899-USAP (8727), 0966-351-4518, and 0908-639-2672. For more information, visit the NCMH website: (https://doh.gov.ph/NCMH-Crisis-Hotline)

Alternatively, you can contact Hopeline PH through the following numbers: 0917-5584673, 0918-8734673, 88044673. Additional resources are available at ngf-mindstrong.org, or connect with them on Facebook at Hopeline PH.

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