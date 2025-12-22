Senate panels back universal healthcare medical assistance program

A hallway of the Philippine General Hospital in Manila teems with patients. (File photo from RICHARD REYES)

MANILA, Philippines — Three Senate panels have backed up the bill institutionalizing the Medical Assistance to Indigent and Financially Incapacitated Patients (Maifip) via the Universal Healthcare Medical Assistance Program (UHC MAP).

Senate Bill No. 1593 — recently approved by the Senate committees on health and demography, social justice, welfare and rural development, and finance — seeks to establish the UHC MAP.

“With the overarching goal of ensuring adequate financial protection for all Filipinos in need of medical care, there is, hereby, established the Universal Healthcare Medical Assistance Program (UHC МАР), which shall provide medical assistance for a range of medical services to indigent and financially incapacitated persons,” the bill reads.

The existing MAIFIP Program will be subsumed under the UHC MAP within six (6) months from the effectivity of the proposed law.

READ: Philhealth urged to increase hospital bills coverage

During the transition period, existing Maifip applications and beneficiaries will continue to receive assistance without delay or disruption.

The bill specifically prohibits public officials or candidates running for public office from using “any component of the UHC MAP for political patronage, including credit-claiming or personal promotion.”

“This includes, but is not limited to, the issuance of guarantee letters or promises of assistance in a personal capacity,” it pointed out.

Medical Social Service Unit personnel and program implementers should also be guaranteed protection from threats, coercion, or reprisal in the performance of their duties under the proposed law.

Caloocan Bishop Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David recently tagged the Maifip program as “nothing but a health pork barrel in the national budget,” after its funding for 2026 was increased to P51 billion from this year’s P42 billion in the bicameral conference committee level.

Its budget was initially set at P49 billion in the House of Representatives, but it was later slashed to P29 billion in the Senate.

Congress has yet to ratify the bicameral report on the proposed P6.7-trillion national budget for 2026.

The bill, meanwhile, proposed that the initial funding for the UHC MAP should be charged against the current year’s budget for Maifip.

If the measure becomes a law, the following medical assistance will be covered under UHC MAP:

Payment of medical and health expenses, such as, but not limited to, inpatient services, outpatient services, comprehensive check-up and diagnostics, emergency services, dental services, ambulatory care services, ophthalmology services, drugs and medicines, and professional fees

Assurance of no co-payment obligations after the application of Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) benefits, health maintenance organization coverage, and other applicable deductions.

A sunset provision in the bill sets the program’s expiration after 10 years, unless otherwise extended by Congress. /apl

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP