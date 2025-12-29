Crosswalk Tower by Vista Residences honored as Best New Launch Condominium Development at DOT Property Southeast Asia Awards 2025

Vista Residences, the condominium arm of Vista Land, the Philippines’ leading integrated property developer, received top recognition at the DOT Property Southeast Asia Awards 2025 as Best New Launch Condominium Development for Crosswalk Tower.

Vista Residences believes that no one deserves homes in the sky in the most sought-after locations in the country more than Global Filipinos and their families.

The program is regarded as one of the most esteemed in real estate, gathering developers, projects, and industry leaders across the region to honor excellence in design, innovation, sustainability, and community impact.

Crosswalk Tower by Vista Residences received top recognition at the DOT Property Southeast Asia Awards 2025, winning the Best New Launch Condominium Development award.

Organized by DOT Property, an international property portal, the Southeast Asia Awards 2025 was a benchmark for outstanding performance in the built environment. Recipients were selected through an evaluation process, naming organizations that demonstrate strength in planning, construction, market leadership, and long-term wealth creation. Accepting on behalf of the company were Vista Land Chief Operating Officer Mary Lee S. Sadiasa, Vista Residences Group Head Engr. Michael R. Palisoc, and Vista Land executives. In a separate interview, Palisoc stated, “This distinction not only celebrates our condominium properties that champion the spirit of living above it all, but also empowers our residents in stepping confidently through every successful stage in life. We share this honor with our buyers, investors, and business partners whose trust in our vision continues to raise us higher.”

Accepting the award on behalf of the company was Vista Residences Group Head Engr. Michael R. Palisoc, who shared the honor with investors and business partners.

This international recognition affirms Vista Residences’ strong position in the condominium sector, supported by its portfolio of business-centric, transit-connected, and university-clustered properties built to meet the evolving needs of students, establishing professionals, and starting families. Crosswalk Tower, the awardee this year, continues the commitment of creating high-quality high-rise residences that balance convenience, security, and long-term investment potential.

The Crosswalk Tower: Take a step in the right direction

Inspired by the concept of a crosswalk—a marked track that allows people to safely traverse streets and reach their destinations—Vista Residences refines this idea through a condominium property that symbolizes the journey toward achieving aspirations. Offering a supportive environment where residents can pursue their ambitions, Crosswalk Tower creates pathways for them to advance in their personal and professional lives.

About 30 minutes from Ortigas, Makati, and BGC, the 46-storey Crosswalk Tower will be served by a road network more extensive than that of any other city in the national capital.

At most 30 minutes from central business districts in Cubao, Ortigas Center, Makati City, and Bonifacio Global City (BGC), the 46-storey high-rise condominium development will be served by a road network more expansive than any other city in the national capital. Its proximity to retail destinations such as Shangri-La Plaza, Estancia Mall, and Powerplant Mall, ensures a range of lifestyle experiences and entertainment options just moments away.

Beyond Crosswalk Towers’ strategic location, the high-rise development delivers amenities including a gym, cinema suite, infinity pool with Jacuzzi, and a roof deck.

Designed to accommodate varied lifestyles and livelihoods, Crosswalk Tower offers stylish studios to spacious three-bedroom units. Its low-density layout has been crafted to meet contemporary needs, ensuring every living space remains practical and purposeful. Beyond its strategic location, the high-rise development delivers amenities including a gym, cinema suite, infinity pool with Jacuzzi, and a roof deck. Crosswalk Tower represents choice and change—inviting residents to make meaningful decisions and walk with confidence towards what comes next.

Vista Residences: Building vertical communities for the Global Filipino

Vista Residences believes that no one deserves homes in the sky in the most sought-after locations in the country more than Global Filipinos and their families. With a keen knowledge of their potential and preferences, the condominium arm of Vista Land, the Philippines’ leading integrated property developer, builds vertical communities that not only shape the skyline but also offer services that honor familiar sensibilities.

Designed to accommodate varied lifestyles and livelihoods, Crosswalk Tower offers condominium units ranging from stylish studios to spacious three-bedroom havens.

Strategically located within central business districts, transportation networks, and educational clusters in Metro Manila, Vista Residences develops condominium properties where Filipinos can truly live above it all. These vertical communities also offer long-term investment opportunities, with real estate poised to appreciate over time or generate income streams through leasing.

For more information on Vista Residences and its condominium developments in the national capital, visit www.vistaresidences.com.ph. and follow @VistaResidencesOfficial on social media for news and offerings. Contact (0999) 886 4262 and (0917) 582 5167 for inquiries. Your home in the sky awaits!